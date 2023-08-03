KITE ZO A To Hold NY Premiere With Rooftop Films Featuring Live Music And Q&A With Director & Film Subjects

The New York Premiere of KITE ZO A - a beautifully-crafted creative and immersive experience that weaves together ancestral veneration, choreographed dance and interviews to tell a story of fighting back against colonial oppression - will be screened with Rooftop Films 2023. The event screening will be held at Brower Park on Saturday, August 19, 2023 beginning at 5:00pm ET, and will open with a live musical performance from Paul Beaubrun & Zing Experience, presented by Haiti Cultural Exchange, and conclude with a Q&A featuring director Kaveh Nabatian and the documentary subjects following the screening. The event is presented in partnership with Council Member Chi OssÃ©.

From director Kaveh Nabatian ("Sin La Habana", "The Seven Last Words"), KITE ZO A (LEAVE THE BONES) is a deep intimate look into Haitian rituals and vodou practices. in 1791, in Haiti, Dutty Boukman presided over a Vodou ritual in Bois-CaÃ¯man that led to the creation of the first Black republic. Since then, rituals of transformation and artistic expression have been at the core of a thriving culture as the country faces oppression, poverty, and natural disasters.

"I'm thrilled to screen my new film Kite Zo A: Leave the Bones at Rooftop Films in Brower Park, right at the vibrant heart of the Crown Heights community that I call home", said Nabatian. "The film is, at its core, a celebration of Haiti and its culture. At a time when many people only know the country through the challenges it faces, I'm excited to present another perspective - one that I hope will bring our diverse communities together to honor the rich tapestry of Haitian culture. Please join us for a beautiful night of music, dance, poetry, and spirituality! Ayibobo!"

ï»¿KITE ZO A (LEAVE THE BONES) is a sensorial film about rituals in Haiti, from ancient to modern, made in collaboration with poets, dancers, musicians, fishermen, daredevil rollerbladers, and Vodou priests, set to poetry by Haitian author Wood-Jerry Gabriel. The film is driven by music from Grammy Award-winning DJ Joseph Ray and iconic Haitian roots band Lakou Mizik.

"I hope people get lost in the music, the magic, and the mystery of Haiti and come out feeling some positive connection to the country and its culture", said Nabatian. "This is a film about Haiti's human and cultural richness, and I sincerely believe that it is an important story to tell."ï»¿

KITE ZO A (Leave the Bones) world premiered at Montreal Festival du Nouveau CinÃ©ma, where it bowed in the International Panorama section and won Best Feature Film, held its international premiere at SXSW, and went on to play the Miami Film Festival, DOXA Documentary Film Festival, and Toronto ReelWorld Film Festival, where Nabatian took home the Standout Cinematographer Feature Award.

"Any creative-oriented person who visits Haiti is immediately inspired - whatever their medium", said Nabatian. "This energy of creative inspiration fuels so much of Haitian life - and is revealed in layers upon layer the more you get to know the country."