KISS OF THE SPIDERWOMAN Producer David Weisman Has Died

Deadline has reported that Oscar nominee David Weisman has died at age 77. He is best known as a producer on "Kiss of the Spider Woman," and as an accomplished graphic artist.

Weisman was born in March of 1942. After dropping out of college, he met Federico Fellini; he created a poster for one of his films.

He designed the key art for Mart Crowley's play "The Boys in the Band," which was revived on Broadway last year.

In 1982, Weisman acquired the screen rights to Manuel Puig's "Kiss of the Spider Woman." The successful film was later adapted into a Broadway musical, with music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb.

Weisman is survived by his brother, film and television director Sam Weisman, sister-in-law Constance McCashin, nephew Daniel Weisman, and niece Margaux Weisman.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles