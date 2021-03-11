KINKY BOOTS, WAR HORSE, 42ND STREET, and More to Stream as Part of Virtual Event Cinema

Cinemas across the country will offer virtual events where musicals, exhibitions, and more will be streamed beginning March 17.

BY Experience has announced the Virtual Event Cinema initiative, which includes musicals such as Kinky Boots, War Horse, and 42nd Street.

Customers purchase tickets through participating cinema websites for a screening at a particular date and time, just as if they were attending the cinema in person. Each event title will be offered for a period of one week, with four screenings per day at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm Eastern. Interested audiences may also donate to their presenting cinema, helping to ensure the survival of the important community organization. Tickets are on sale now through participating U.S. independent cinema websites nationally. Additional titles will be added.

Check out the full event lineup below:

FRIDA VIVA LA VIDA

March 17 - 23

A cinematic documentary event film celebrating the revolutionary pioneering artist of contemporary feminism. Featuring interviews with Hilda Trujillo Soto, the director of the Frida Kahlo Museum in Mexico City and Cristina Kahlo, Frida Kahlo's grandniece, historical documents, photographs, clothes, and other personal items belonging to Frida, kept in the archives of the Frida Kahlo Museum and normally not accessible to the public, captivating reconstructions, and Kahlo's own paintings, on display in some of the most amazing museums in Mexico.

WAR HORSE

March 31 - April 6

Now seen by more than 8 million people around the world, War Horse is a powerfully moving and imaginative stage drama, a show of phenomenal inventiveness, filled with stirring music and songs. At its heart are astonishing life-size puppets by South Africa's Handspring Puppet Company, who bring breathing, galloping, charging horses thrillingly to life on stage. Based on the beloved novel by Michael Morpurgo, adapted for the stage by Nick Stafford.

KINKY BOOTS

April 14 - 20

Captured live from the London stage, the 'freshest, most fabulous, feel-good musical of the decade' (The Hollywood News). With songs by Grammy® and Tony® winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde, Hairspray), and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein (La Cage Aux Folles), this 'dazzling, fabulously sassy and uplifting' (Time Out) award-winning musical celebrates a joyous story of Brit grit to high-heeled hit as it takes you from the factory floor of Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan!

SECRET IMPRESSIONIST

April 28 - May 4

Secret Impressionists reveals the story of the art revolution sparked by the Impressionist movement of the late 1800s. The art-documentary unveils 50 previously unseen works by Impressionist masters Manet, Caillebotte, Renoir, Monet, Cézanne, Signac, Sisley, and Morisot.

42ND STREET

May 12 - 18

Captured live from the London stage and directed by the original author of the show, Mark Bramble, 42ND STREET is one of Broadway's most classic and beloved tales. Full of crowd-pleasing tap dances, popular musical theatre standards including "Lullaby of Broadway", "We're in the Money", "42nd Street" and more, plus show-stopping ensemble production numbers. Not to be missed!

HERMITAGE: THE POWER OF ART

May 26 - June 1

A spectacular documentary event tours through St. Petersburg's State Hermitage Museum, a wonderful complex of buildings with the largest collection of paintings in the world, to retrace two and a half centuries. Audiences pass through the magnificent interiors that provided a meeting point for foreign artists, architects and intellectuals creating connections through art and culture.

Learn more at https://www.byexperience.net/virtual-event-cinema.