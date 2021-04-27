Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

K-Pop Idols From SHINee, Day 6, NU'EST and GOT7 Will Lead Korean Production of MIDNIGHT SUN

The cast includes SHINEee's Onew, Wonpil of Day 6, Baekho of Nu’est, and Cho Hun and Young Jae of Got7.

Apr. 27, 2021  
Midnight Sun is getting a K-pop twist! The film, which was originally in Japanese, and got a U.S. adaptation in 2018, will now be turned into a Korean-language stage musical, Variety reports.

The musical will star K-pop idols, including SHINEee's Onew, Wonpil of Day 6, Baekho of Nu'est, and Cho Hun and Young Jae of Got7. They join a cast that includes Kang Hye-in and Lee A-jin. Directed by Kim Ji-ho, the show has music by Han Boram.

A live performance of the musical will take place in Korea, produced by Shin's Wave at Seoul's Kwanglim Art Center May 1- July 25, 2021.

The film will be shown in cinemas in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and Korea.

Midnight Sun centers on a 17-year-old girl sheltered since childhood and confined to her house during the day by a rare disease that makes even the smallest amount of sunlight deadly. Fate intervenes when she meets a boy and they embark on a summer romance.

Read more on Variety.


