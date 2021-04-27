K-Pop Idols From SHINee, Day 6, NU'EST and GOT7 Will Lead Korean Production of MIDNIGHT SUN

Midnight Sun is getting a K-pop twist! The film, which was originally in Japanese, and got a U.S. adaptation in 2018, will now be turned into a Korean-language stage musical, Variety reports.

The musical will star K-pop idols, including SHINEee's Onew, Wonpil of Day 6, Baekho of Nu'est, and Cho Hun and Young Jae of Got7. They join a cast that includes Kang Hye-in and Lee A-jin. Directed by Kim Ji-ho, the show has music by Han Boram.

A live performance of the musical will take place in Korea, produced by Shin's Wave at Seoul's Kwanglim Art Center May 1- July 25, 2021.

The film will be shown in cinemas in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and Korea.

Midnight Sun centers on a 17-year-old girl sheltered since childhood and confined to her house during the day by a rare disease that makes even the smallest amount of sunlight deadly. Fate intervenes when she meets a boy and they embark on a summer romance.

