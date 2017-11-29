Justin Matthew Sargent, Crystal Kellogg and Tony Vincent to Headline NYTB Reading of New Musical OSWALD

The tenth season of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series concludes on Monday, December 4, 2017 at The Cell with pre-premieres of two new musicals: Oswald and Question 1.

The new musical Oswald features a book by Tony LePage and Josh Sassanella, and music and lyrics by Josh Sassanella. Oswald follows Lee Harvey Oswald's elderly widow as she tells two possible versions of her husband's story simultaneously.

The presentation will be directed by Seonjae Kim (KPOP), with musical supervision and direction by Kimberly Grigsby (Spring Awakening, Amelie) and Jake Odmark (Kinky Boots). The cast includes Broadway veterans Justin Matthew Sargent (Rock of Ages), Tony Vincent (American Idiot), Crystal Kellogg (School of Rock), Rebecca Hoodwin (Fiddler on the Roof), Jim Stanek (Fun Home), Joey Calveri (Rock of Ages), as well as Ester Barroso-Guerzon, Emilie Renier, Kristin Feeney, Brandon Shraml, and Ryan Williams. Adam Chisnall is the line producer.

Writers LePage and Sassanella also have careers as actors; they were both featured in the Broadway production of Rock of Ages, and LePage is currently a member of the original Broadway company of Come From Away.

Inspired by true events, Question 1 is a new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Chris Reza. When a closeted politician becomes the center of Maine's heated 2009 same-sex marriage debate, he must choose between being honest with himself and the world, or risk losing his entire career and family. Question 1 is a musical dramedy about human equality and the power within each of us to contribute either strife or kindness to humanity.

The presentation will be directed by New York Theatre Barn's Artistic Director Joe Barros (Bastard Jones, Cagney), with music direction by James Higgins (Old Jews Telling Jokes), and a cast that includes Cam Cote, George Dvorsky (Closer Than Ever), Alie B. Gorie (Bastard Jones), Julia Johanos, Deven Kolluri (The Boy Who Danced On Air), Jordyn Norkey, Onyie Nwachukwu (Rent National Tour), Nicholas Park (Bedbugs), and Anthony Simone. Sam Strum is the line producer. Question 1 is being presented in association with Jesse B. Langston (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire).

There will be 2 performances of each musical: 7PM and 9PM at The Cell, located at 338 West 23rd Street in New York City. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, and can be purchased on www.nytheatrebarn.org.

Through an education initiative sponsored by Theatre Barn's board of directors, a limited amount of free tickets are available to high school students. To request a student ticket, email Associate Artistic Director Katharine Pettit: katie@nytheatrebarn.org.

New York Theatre Barn is a Manhattan-based non-profit theatre company, founded in 2007, dedicated to incubating and producing new musicals that tell untold stories. Our stories are inspired by the lives of real people and actual events that challenge our preconceived ideas, and promote inclusion and positive social change. Theatre Barn's core program is the New Works Series which presents bi-monthly "pre-premieres" of new musicals in the early stages of development. With each installment, 2 new musicals are showcased before a live audience and a worldwide virtual audience. Since the series' inception, we have presented more than 400 writers in 100 pre-premieres, and have amassed a catalogue of nearly 2,000 videos with a million views. For more information, visit www.nytheatrebarn.org.

