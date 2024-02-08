Justin Bartha & Kelli Giddish to Star in MAYBE TOMORROW Benefit Performance

The benefit performance will take place in AMT Theatre on February 29, 2024 at 7:00PM.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

Kelli Giddish (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) and Justin Bartha (The Hangover) will star in Maybe Tomorrow by Max Mondi, as part of Abingdon Theatre Company's DMW Greer One Night Only Series, directed by Chad Austin, with casting by Koppel Casting.

A lot can happen in one night! That’s the motto of Abingdon’s DMW Greer One Night Only Series, a series which strives to create a once in a lifetime theatrical experience. Each event is a chance for us to orchestrate the magic that happens when artists come together to create. Voices young and old, unique and never repeated, a chance to revisit classics and hear a new voice for the first time.

Abingdon Theatre Company is continuing to work towards their goal of making theatre accessible for all and will be offering $31 tickets to Maybe Tomorrow in honor of their 31st season. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

In the gripping play, Maybe Tomorrow, Gail and Ben’s nearly ten year relationship appears to be thriving: a new job, a new city, and a baby boy on the way. But as the challenges of reality come to light, they must navigate the complexities of a relationship tested by time.

In desperate need of a break, Gail retreats to her pause room; the bathroom of their luxury mobile home. As the outside world slowly slips away from her, we are left to wonder: was it ever there to begin with?

Max Mondi

Max Mondi is a writer based in Boston. His plays include MAYBE TOMORROW, HOUSE OF KAREN, and PERSONHOOD. He has developed work with Orchard Project, HERE, The PIT, The Tank (NYC), SoHo Playhouse, Dixon Place, Abingdon Theatre Company, Project Y Theatre, and Fresh Ink Theatre. Recent and current projects include YOU FOLLOW ME, a television pilot written by Max, which will be screened at the 2023 NYC TV Film Festival; and <<placeholder>>, a solo show written and performed by Max which debuted at the Tank (NYC) in July 2022. He is also a professor of playwriting and dramaturgy at Dean College. Max holds an M.F.A. in Playwriting from Columbia University and a B.A. in Theatre History/Criticism from the University of Vermont.

Kelli Giddish

Kelli Giddish recently wrapped her tenure starring as “Detective Amanda Rollins” on the hit NBC series LAW & ORDER: SVU after her 12th season. Previously, she could be seen on Jerry Bruckheimer’s NBC series CHASE, in the lead role of “Annie Frost.” She has had a significant recurring role on CBS’s THE GOOD WIFE through her SVU tenure as well. Kelli got her start on the popular daytime drama ALL MY CHILDREN and the hilarious cult webseries THE BURG. Kelli currently lives in NYC and is a native of Cumming, GA.

Justin Bartha

Known by many for starring in two beloved billion-dollar franchises, Todd Phillips' "The Hangover" trilogy and the "National Treasure" movies, Justin Bartha most recently co-starred in the critically acclaimed shows "The Godfather of Harlem", "The Good Fight" and the standalone episode “Big Payback” on FX's Atlanta. Other recent credits include reprising his role of "Riley Poole" in Disney+'s "National Treasure: Edge of History", "Sweet Girl" opposite Jason Momoa for Netflix and Nick Hamm's "Driven" alongside Jason Sudeikis. Additionally, Bartha co-starred in Elizabeth Wood's "White Girl," "Holy Rollers" opposite Jesse Eisenberg, Todd Solondz's "Dark Horse", "The Rebound" opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones, "Failure To Launch" opposite Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Murphy's "The New Normal." Stage credits include the Tony®-nominated revival of "Lend Me A Tenor" opposite Tony Shaloub, Jesse Eisenberg's "Asunción," Robert Askins' "Permission" and Neil Simon's "Sunshine Boys." Coming up for Bartha is the independent feature "Nuked" alongside Anna Camp, Lucy Punch and Natasha Leggero.




