Jury Revealed for Geena Davis' 8th Annual Bentonville Film Festival

NARRATIVE JURY Bird Runningwater Bird Runningwater belongs to the Cheyenne and Mescalero Apache Peoples, and was raised on the Mescalero Apache Reservation in New Mexico. He is a Producer and Executive Producer for film and television and most recently signed a first look deal with Amazon Studios. He is currently serving as a Co-Executive Producer on the TV show "Sovereign" currently in development with Ava DuVernay, Warner Brothers Television, and Array Filmworks. Prior to launching his producing career, Runningwater guided the Sundance Institute's commitment to Indigenous Filmmakers for 20 years nurturing new generations of filmmakers through the Institute's Labs and Sundance Film Festival. The films championed by Runningwater have put Indigenous Cinema into the global marketplace. Prior to departing Sundance Institute, Runningwater served as the Director of Sundance Institute's Indigenous Program; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and Artist Programs. He is a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and serves on the boards of directors of Illuminative and the Arctic Indigenous Film Fund. He was recently appointed to serve on the Library of Congress' National Film Preservation Board, and is a past member of the Board of Jurors for the George Foster Peabody Awards. In Time Magazine's 2019 Optimist Issue, Runningwater was listed among "12 Leaders Who Are Shaping the Next Generation of Artists''. Last year he was honored by the Los Angeles City/County Native American Indian Commission as the Spirit of Creativity Honoree for Native American Heritage month for his outstanding contributions to Los Angeles' American Indian and Alaska Native Community and the Los Angeles community at large. Runningwater began his career in media 26 years ago as a Program Associate for the Media, Arts and Culture Program at the Ford Foundation in New York where he helped fund non-commercial radio, tv and film work across the US and around the world in Africa, Asia, Latin America and Russia. He is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma with degrees in Journalism and Native American Studies, and he received his Master of Public Affairs degree from the University of Texas at Austin's Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs. Shrihari Sathe Shrihari Sathe is a New York based director and producer. Sathe most recently won the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Award - Producers Award. His credits as producer/co-producer include Jaron Henrie McCrea's Pervertigo, Eliza Hittman's It Felt Like Love and Beach Rats, Partho Sen-gupta's Sunrise (Arunoday), Afia Nathaniel's Dukhtar, Bassam Jarbawi's Screwdriver, Ritu Sarin & Tenzing Sonam's The Sweet Requiem, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's No Land's Man amongst others. Sathe's feature directorial debut - 1000 Rupee Note has received over 30 awards. His latest co-production, Francisca Alegría's The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future had its world premiere at 2022 Sundance Film Festival and his latest production, Jamie Sisley's Stay Awake had its world premiere at the 2022 Berlinale where it received 2 awards. He has received fellowships from the HFPA, PGA, Trans Atlantic Partners, IFP, Film Independent and The Sundance Institute to name a few. In 2016, Sathe received the Cinereach Producer Award. He is an Adjunct Associate Professor and Senior Production Advisor at Columbia University's School of the Arts. Sathe is a member of the PGA, IMPPA, SWA-India and Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Yolonda Ross Yolonda Ross (Actress/Writer/Director/Producer) is a two- time Film Independent Spirit Award nominee and Gotham Award winner for her feature film debut as a leading actress in HBO's Stranger Inside and John Sayles's Go For Sisters. Ross, a native of Omaha, Nebraska is recognized from her wide range of work including: Angela Bassett's Whitney, and Denzel Washington's Antwone Fisher Story. In Television, she's worked on Pulitzer Prize winner David Mamet's, The Unit. The two teamed up again on HBO's Phil Spector. Ross has recurred as "Claudia" on How To Get Away With Murder, portrayed the memorable "Ms. Green", in the Baz Luhrmann/ Netflix series, The Get Down, and played a documentary filmmaker in HBO's Treme which inspired her to step behind the camera for her directorial debut, Breaking Night, which aired on VH1 Classics. Ross is also a member of New York's famed Labyrinth Theater Company. Yolonda is featured in the PBS American Masters episode How it Feels To Be Free, about black female trailblazers. Yolonda will be making her feature film directorial debut with her romantic drama, Scenes From Our Marriage, which was chosen for Film Independent's, Fast Track & Directors' Lab, Cannes Marche' du Film Producers Workshop and the Seattle Film Summit's, Prestige Select Film. She recently worked with the Seattle Film Summit, starring in Desmond's Not Here Anymore alongside S.Epatha Merkerson. Yolonda can be seen reprising her role as series regular, "Jada Washington" in season five of the critically-acclaimed Lena Waithe Showtime drama The Chi.