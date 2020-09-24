Julie Taymor Discusses Her New Film THE GLORIAS and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

Taymor also talked about the importance of voting, what life has been like amidst the pandemic, and more!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On September 23, he chatted with Tony winner Julie Taymor.

Taymor talked about her latest film, The Glorias!

She discussed how important is was for her to not only tell Gloria Steinem's story, but to include the stories of all of the other women who were alongside her.

"There's a good scene when they want to put her on the cover of Newsweek," Taymor said. "She says 'a movement - the feminist movement - is people moving, lots of people, not one white woman.' That's Gloria, she is a composite of the women that she worked with, that she adored."

Taymor told many stories about the film, some of her favorite scenes, and the importance of the messages in Steinem's life, especially now.

"I thought I knew Gloria, but I didn't," she said. "I think that, not just for women out there, but to see how she wasn't born a Smith College graduate with streaks on her glasses. We see that, what we call the iconic Gloria. But, she's a flesh-and-blood woman with lots of fears and trials and you see how she surmounts difficulty. And that's the inspiration for me."

Taymor also talked about the importance of voting, what life has been like amidst the pandemic, the importance of abortion rights, and more!

Watch the full interview here.

Renowned across stage and screen, Julie Taymor's films include the Emmy-winner OEDIPUS REX, starring Jessye Norman; TITUS, starring Anthony Hopkins; Academy Award-winner FRIDA, starring Salma Hayek; ACROSS THE UNIVERSE (Golden Globe and Academy Award nominated); THE TEMPEST, starring Helen Mirren; and A MIDSUMMER'S NIGHT DREAM. Taymor's theatrical repertoire includes her record-breaking adaptation of THE LION KING; M. BUTTERFLY, starring Clive Owen; and GROUNDED, starring Anne Hathaway. She is a recipient of the MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship and was the Woodstock Film Festival's 2018 Honorary Maverick Award recipient.

