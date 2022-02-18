Juilliard Presents First-Ever Public Performances At Chelsea Factory

The Juilliard School partners with Chelsea Factory, one of New York's newest venues, to present its first public concerts, March 14-25.

The six performances-March 14, 15, 16, 18, 21 and 25- are a part of the school's inaugural residency at Chelsea Factory, and showcase Juilliard Jazz and the school's multidisciplinary Creative Associates program. Concerts highlight the work of Juilliard Jazz ensembles, along with projects by three of Juilliard's Creative Associates: Jennifer Koh, Nadia Sirota, and Claire Chase. Tickets ($10) go on sale today at 2 pm.

"The young artists who study at Juilliard are performers and creators, they are citizens of their communities, they are future entrepreneurs, educators, and leaders," said Damian Woetzel, president of Juilliard. "They are the future of the arts, and our partnership at Chelsea Factory is expanding opportunities for them as it furthers our range of artistic excellence and spurs creative innovation in this dynamic new space."

"Chelsea Factory opens a world of possibility for Juilliard students," said David Ludwig (MM '02, composition), dean and director of Juilliard's Music Division. "As a flexible, state-of-the-art space, it offers an ideal canvas for collaboration across disciplines-a hallmark of a Juilliard education. It encourages our young artists to develop their talents on a new stage and for a new community of audiences, further preparing them for their professional lives. There is also an undeniable excitement about being among the first creators to perform at a new venue in the heart of New York City."

Juilliard joins Chelsea Factory's diverse roster of artists and performing arts organization partners, including Harlem Stage, the Joyce Theater, National Sawdust, and National Black Theatre. Juilliard's new partnership with Chelsea Factory celebrates the two organizations' shared commitments to creative exploration, inclusivity, and community.

"Chelsea Factory is committed to fostering the next generation of performers and artistic leaders who span disciplines. Juilliard is home to many of the world's most talented artists, and we are thrilled to support them as they further develop their creative voices," said Lauren Kiel, Chelsea Factory's executive director. "I cannot think of a better way to begin our partnership than with a celebration of 20 visionary years of Juilliard Jazz."

Donald Borror, managing director of Chelsea Factory, added, "Entrepreneurship is in Chelsea Factory's DNA. We are so excited to welcome these emerging artistic leaders, deepening the innovative spirit that is fundamental to both our organizations."

March 14, 15, and 16-Juilliard Jazz at Chelsea Factory

Three hour-long evening performances each feature a different Juilliard Jazz student ensemble and highlight the talented young artists shaping the future of jazz. The groups, ranging in size from six to eight musicians, are coached by Juilliard Jazz faculty members-the Duke Ellington Ensemble is coached by Ben Wolfe, the Betty Carter Ensemble by Douglas Vega, and the Dave Brubeck Ensemble by Ulysses Owens Jr. (BM '06, jazz studies).

March 18, 21, and 25-Events with Juilliard's Creative Associates

Three of Juilliard's Creative Associates lead unique project with students, and mentor them as they collaborate together.

Violinist Jennifer Koh, who is known for her dedication to expanding the violin catalogue with music of today, has mentored four Juilliard student composers as they create new works for solo violin, inspired by excerpts from Bach's sonatas and partitas for solo violin. Koh will host a program in which the violin students present the world premieres of these four original compositions along with the Bach excerpts. (March 18)

Nadia Sirota (BM '04, MM '06, viola) curates and hosts a night of music and conversation celebrating contemporary composers Nico Muhly (MM '06, composition), Gabriella Smith, Julia Wolfe, Marcos Balter, and faculty member Andrew Norman. Five of their chamber works will be performed by Juilliard students. (March 21)

Flutist Claire Chase hosts a performance of new music for flute by three student composers performed by three flutists she has mentored from the preparatory and college divisions. These world premiere performances are inspired by Chase's Density 2036 project, a 24-year project that commissions and premieres a new body of repertory for solo flute each year between 2013 and 2036. (March 25)

Tickets for the general public ($10) are available today online at Chelsea Factory's website. The Juilliard performance calendar at juilliard.edu/calendar always has the latest schedule updates for both in-person and streamed performances. Tickets are free to Juilliard ID holders.