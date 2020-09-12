Judy Kaye Reveals Details on the Filming Process For DIANA

The cast will return to the theater next week to record the production on stage.

Judy Kaye recently took part in a Mamma Mia reunion on Stars in the House, where she revealed some details about the upcoming filming of Diana.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the musical, which played for nine previews at the Longacre Theatre before Broadway shut down on March 12, will premiere on Netflix next year ahead of the Broadway opening.

Judy Kaye, who stars as "Queen Elizabeth" in the show, discussed what the filming process will be like.

"We have been in a bubble for two weeks," she said, saying that all cast members have been living in hotels. "The cast has been rehearsing and working on much new material that we worked on over the summer."

"In the middle of next week we return to the theater and we tech all of that new stuff," she said. "And we get in front of the cameras, nine cameras, and we film this thing."

Kaye said that there will be no audience, different from the recently-released filmed production of Hamilton, although it will be done by the same group of people who brought Hamilton to Disney+.

Kaye also went on to talk about what the testing protocol has been like.

"When we entered the bubble, we were tested twice, then we get tested once a week after that," she said. "Once everyone get the third test, we're allowed to be on stage together without masks."

Diana, directed by Christopher Ashley, will be filmed without an audience on the stage of the Longacre Theater and will feature the original Broadway cast including Jeanna de Waal as "Diana", Roe Hartrampf as "Prince Charles", Erin Davie as "Camilla Parker Bowles", and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as "Queen Elizabeth". The producers have worked closely with Actor's Equity Association on all protocols.

The complete cast of Diana includes Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomǡs Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

Diana brings us face-to-face with one of the 20th century's most compelling figures in this landmark musical event. The musical has book & lyrics by Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro and music & lyrics by Tony Award winner David Bryan (the same writing team behind the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis), with direction by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), choreography by Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away) and features an epic and sweeping contemporary score with music supervision and arrangements by Olivier Award winner Ian Eisendrath (Come From Away).

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You