Judy Craymer Wants to Make a Third MAMMA MIA! Movie
Judy Craymer, producer of Mamma Mia!, recently chatted with Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail, where she revealed that a third film in the series may be in the works.
"I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with Covid fog," she said of the third film. "I think one day there will be another film, because there's meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it."
Craymer said that the new film would include four new Abba songs, which were written for the virtual concert the band planned with Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.
Craymer also said that they have toyed with the idea of making HERE WE GO AGAIN into a stage musical.
"It's a thought," she said.
Craymer also talked about the future of the theatre, her fears, and how she thinks the government could help.
Read the full interview here.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is delighted to give you the exclusive first look at this new video of the West End Men singing 'Defying Gravity' from Wicked. Watch the... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out John Bolton for HAMILTON Rip-Off
John Bolton releases a book next week and the title is... familiar. The former National Security Advisor was called out on Twitter today by Lin-Manuel... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Updates on Nick Cordero's Recovery Process- 'He is Awake and He's in There'
As friends and family continue to wait for good news about Nick Cordero's recovery, his wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram... (read more)
Return of West End Productions of HAMILTON, LES MIS, PHANTOM, and MARY POPPINS Delayed Until 2021
Cameron Mackintosh, his producing partners and Delfont Mackintosh Theatres have made the decision to delay the return of their productions of Les Misé... (read more)
Barnes & Noble Closes Its Doors at Upper East Side Location
According to Patch.com, Barnes & Nobles Upper East Side has closed its doors at 150 East 86th St. in search of a smaller location in the neighborhood.... (read more)
Patti LuPone, Zachary Levi, Anika Noni Rose, Darren Criss and More Join SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES Benefit
Members of the Film & TV Music community, made up of composers, songwriters, music editors, music supervisors, studio executives and more, are contrib... (read more)