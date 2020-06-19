Judy Craymer Wants to Make a Third MAMMA MIA! Movie

Judy Craymer, producer of Mamma Mia!, recently chatted with Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail, where she revealed that a third film in the series may be in the works.

"I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with Covid fog," she said of the third film. "I think one day there will be another film, because there's meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it."

Craymer said that the new film would include four new Abba songs, which were written for the virtual concert the band planned with Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

Craymer also said that they have toyed with the idea of making HERE WE GO AGAIN into a stage musical.

"It's a thought," she said.

Craymer also talked about the future of the theatre, her fears, and how she thinks the government could help.

Read the full interview here.

