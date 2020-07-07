Judith Light, Santino Fontana, Cherry Jones, and More Set For 4th Edition Of THE HOMEBOUND PROJECT

The Homebound Project has announced the lineup for its fourth edition of new online theater benefiting hungry children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Co-creators Catya McMullen and Jenna Worsham, along with their all-volunteer team, are also pleased to announce that a fifth and final edition will take place August 5-9, 2020.

To date, the project has raised over $88,000 for No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger. The playwrights in the fourth edition of The Homebound Project, running July 15-19, have been given the prompt of "Promise." Participating actors, playwrights, and directors include:

Tommy Dorfman in a work by Diana Oh, directed by Lena Dunham;

Lisa Edelstein in a work by Janine Nabers;

Adam Faison in a work by Charly Evon Simpson;

Santino Fontana in a work by Emily Zemba;

Cherry Jones in a work by Erin Courtney, directed by Jenna Worsham;

Sue Jean Kim in a work by Leslye Headland, directed by Annie Tippe;

Judith Light in a work by Jon Robin Baitz, directed by Leigh Silverman;

Jon-Michael Reese in a work by Harrison David Rivers, directed by Colette Robert;

Amber Tamblyn in a work by Halley Feiffer;

Marquise Vilson in a work by Migdalia Cruz, directed by Cándido Tirado;

Mary Wiseman in a work by Boo Killebrew, directed by Jenna Worsham

The fourth edition of The Homebound Project will stream online beginning at 7pm on Wednesday, July 15 until 7pm on Sunday, July 19. View-at-home tickets are currently on sale at homeboundtheater.org and begin at a donation level of $10. Complimentary viewings for first responders and essential workers have been made possible by an anonymous donor. Each collection from this independent theater initiative is available to stream over a strictly limited 4-day period.

Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, The Homebound Project is an independent online theater initiative created to help feed hungry children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Each edition features a collection of new theater works written by homebound playwrights and recorded by sheltering actors.

The Homebound Project features costume consultation by Andy Jean, original music and sound design by Fan Zhang, and video editing and design by Jon Burkland/ZANNI Productions.

"The child hunger crisis needs our attention at this critical and traumatic national moment," says co-creator Jenna Worsham. "We are ready and eager to continue our mission of making new theater to support No Kid Hungry and help feed hungry kids."

"The outpouring of support from artists and audiences alike has been truly incredible," said Billy Shore, executive chair of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "We're so grateful to The Homebound Project and all the viewers that are helping bring sustenance to children who so desperately need it both during and beyond this crisis."

"1 in 4 children in the United States could face hunger this year because of the coronavirus - and that includes many in New York City," said Rachel Sabella, director of No Kid Hungry in New York. "We can't thank The Homebound Project enough for their support, and we must continue to raise the funds and awareness needed for all kids to count on three healthy meals a day."

Visit homeboundtheater.org and follow @homeboundtheater on Instagram for more information.

