Journalist & Biographer Stephen M. Silverman Has Passed Away

Reflecting on the life and impact of a renowned figure in entertainment journalism.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Photo 2 Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23
West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 4 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway

Journalist & Biographer Stephen M. Silverman Has Passed Away

Stephen M. Silverman was a biographer, journalist, editor and historian of popular culture.  He was chief entertainment correspondent for the New York Post from 1977 to 1988, becoming known for his masterful celebrity features (which led to many long time friendships with his subjects), and was a news editor at Time Inc (20 years). where he founded the People Online Daily for which he did breaking entertainment news and celebrity obituaries.  He died on Thursday, July 6 in Manhattan of heart failure as stated by his longtime friend Diane Reid.  He was 71.

Born on November 22, 1951 he grew up in Los Angeles (West Covina), California, and graduated in 1969 from West Covina High School, where he was editor of the school newspaper. He received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Irvine, and a Master of Science in Journalism from Columbia University, NY.

Silverman, as a writer, editor, and critic, contributed to numerous publications some of which were Newsweek, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, The Times of London as well as Esquire, Harper’s Bazaar, Smithsonian, and Vogue.

Silverman's first book, Public Spectacles, is a series of "mostly unvarnished and frequently amusing vignettes" of his personal run-ins with celebrity culture. His David Lean is a biography of the acclaimed director features an introduction by Katharine Hepburn.  His Dancing on the Ceiling: Stanley Donen and His Movies, has an introduction by Audrey Hepburn.  He has written numerous other books, some are: The Last Remaining Seats: Movie Palaces of Tinseltown; Funny Ladies: 100 Years of Great Comediennes; Movie Mutts: Hollywood Goes to the Dogs; Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: A New York City Holiday Tradition, a history of the annual parade; and The Catskills: Its History and How It Changed America.  His most recent book was The Amusement Park: 900 Years of Thrills and Spills, and the Dreamers and Schemers Who Built Them.  His last work, Sondheim: His Life, His Shows, His Legacy, will be released this Fall.

For television, Silverman wrote the TBS special “Hot on the Trail: The Search for Sex, Love and Romance in the Old West”. He also taught cultural affairs reporting and writing from 1995 to 2004 as an adjunct professor at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

The New York Public Library Billy Rose Theatre Division has documents of some of Silverman's career as a journalist, non-fiction writer, and playwright/lyricist through research materials, notes, interviews, and writings created and collected by him. This collection illuminates Silverman's process of conducting research, writing, and publicizing a non-fiction book.

There will be a celebration of his life this fall after the publication of his last work, "Sondheim: His Life, His Shows, His Legacy" in the Fall.  He is survived by a niece, Sarah Silverman, and many devoted friends. Memorial gifts in Stephen's name can be sent to PEN America (pen.org).
 



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer

The fourth season stars an ensemble cast of Wildcats including Joshua Bassett (“Ricky”), Julia Lester (“Ashlyn”), Kate Reinders (“Miss Jenn”). “High School Musical” franchise alumni Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh also return to their iconic roles. Watch the video trailer now!

2
Cast Set for HIPPEST TRIP — THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T. Photo
Cast Set for HIPPEST TRIP — THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T.

Get all the details about the world premiere of HIPPEST TRIP — THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T., featuring Quentin Earl Darrington and an incredible cast. Experience the magic of Soul Train as this musical takes you on a journey through its legendary music and cultural impact.

3
Photos: First Look at All New Production Photos From HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Photos: First Look at All New Production Photos From HERE LIES LOVE

All new production photos have been released for Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’s astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. Check out the all new photos here!

4
2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees! Photo
2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!

Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma will reveal the nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Eligible nominees include Schmigadoon!, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, The Crown, The White Lotus, and more. Check back for live updates!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Patti LuPone, Bryan Cranston & More Visit GREY HOUSE on BroadwayPhotos: Patti LuPone, Bryan Cranston & More Visit GREY HOUSE on Broadway
Quentin Earl Darrington, Amber Iman & More to Star in HIPPEST TRIP — THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T.Quentin Earl Darrington, Amber Iman & More to Star in HIPPEST TRIP — THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T.
Photos: First Look at All New Production Photos From HERE LIES LOVEPhotos: First Look at All New Production Photos From HERE LIES LOVE
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE BookContest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book

Videos

Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer Video Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
MJ THE MUSICAL
PETER PAN GOES WRONG

Recommended For You