Josh O'Connor and Jessie Buckley-Led ROMEO & JULIET Will Air on PBS This Spring

The made for TV film will air on PBS on April 23, 2021.

Jan. 25, 2021  
The National Theatre's new filmed version of Romeo & Juliet for television is coming soon! The play was originally to have played to theatre audiences in the NT's Olivier auditorium from Summer 2020. Reconceived for the screen, this new 90-minute version was shot over three weeks with a collaborative team of theatre and film experts, embracing the architecture of the theatre space in telling the story. The National Theatre has broadcast stage productions to cinemas for over a decade through its National Theatre Live programme, but this will be the first time an original production for screen has been created in its South Bank home.

In the US, the Emmy Award-winning performing arts series Great Performances will present Romeo & Juliet on PBS on April 23, 2021.

Romeo & Juliet was directed by NT Associate Simon Godwin (Antony and Cleopatra, Twelfth Night), adapted for screen by Emily Burns and with Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl, Judy) and Josh O'Connor (God's Own Country, The Crown) as the star-crossed lovers.

As previously announced for the Olivier production, Fisayo Akinade (The Antipodes, Barber Shop Chronicles) will play Mercutio. Also announced today as joining the cast of Romeo & Juliet is Deborah Findlay (Coriolanus, The Split) in the role of the Nurse, Tamsin Greig (Twelfth Night, Talking Heads) as Lady Capulet, Lucian Msamati (Master Harold...and the boys, His Dark Materials) as the Friar, Shubham Saraf (A Suitable Boy) as Benvolio, David Judge (My Brilliant Friend) as Tybalt, Alex Mugnaioni (The Visit) as Paris and Ellis Howard (Catherine the Great) as Sampson.

Set in modern Italy in a world where Catholic and secular values clash, two young lovers strive to transcend a world of violence and corruption. Uniting key talent from both theatre and film, the Director of Photography is Tim Sidell (I Hate Suzie), with production design by Soutra Gilmour, movement direction by Jonathan Goddard and Shelley Maxwell, fight direction by Kate Waters and composition by Michael Bruce.

Photo Credit: Sebastian Nevols


