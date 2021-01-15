Global superstar Josh Groban announces Harmony Deluxe, out February 26th, 2021 via Reprise Records. The brand new deluxe edition is an expansion of his ninth studio album, Harmony, which was released late 2020. The record features six additional renditions of timeless classics, including "Nature Boy" (written by eden ahbez and performed by Nat King Cole), a GRAMMY Hall of Fame recipient; "April Come She Will" (written by Paul Simon and performed by Simon & Garfunkel); and a special guest performance from acclaimed German artist Helene Fischer performing with Groban on "I'll Stand By You" (written by Chrissie Hynde, Tom Kelly and Billy Steinberg and performed by The Pretenders).

Preorder Harmony Deluxe now HERE.

Josh's new single "Angels" will be coming on February 1st, accompanied by a gorgeous, cinematic music video, shot in LA and directed by Gus Black (Sheryl Crow, Phoebe Bridgers, Gary Clark Jr.), that captures the beauty of love and human connection, that we all need more than ever during this time. "Angels" follows his previous single, "Celebrate Me Home," which reached #1 on the AC charts just before Christmas 2020.

Additionally, Groban also announces a special Valentine's Day livestream concert. Shot in Los Angeles, the show will first air in North America on Sunday, February 14th at 5pm PST / 8pm EST. The show will then play on Monday, February 15th at 8pm GMT and 8pm AEDT. The concert will also be available to watch on-demand for 48 hours after the airing ends in each timezone. Watch the trailer for the concert HERE.

For the performance, Groban will be offering special tickets that you can gift to friends & family, as well as exclusive merch bundles, including an event t-shirt, hoodie, and a personalized signed lithograph. For more info and tickets, visit joshgroban.com/livestream.

Originally released in November 2020, Harmony finds Groban performing a collection of timeless songs along with two originals, showcasing his unparalleled vocal prowess. The album includes classics such as "The Impossible Dream," "Angels," "I Can't Make You Love Me," "Celebrate Me Home," "She" and many more. The record also features guest performances from Tony Award®-winner Leslie Odom Jr (Hamilton), performing with Groban on the song "Shape Of My Heart"; and a performance from GRAMMY® Award-winner Sara Bareilles, performing with Groban on the classic Joni Mitchell song, "Both Sides Now." GRAMMY® Award-winner Kirk Franklin brings his unique blend of energy, gospel, and choir to a brand new original song, "The Fullest."

Last fall, Groban also took fans on a virtual concert "tour" with a series of intimate concerts filmed in-person and live streamed directly to 85 countries around the world. Josh kicked off the series with a concert of Broadway favorites on October 3rd. Following that, he performed a concert to celebrate the release of Harmony on November 26th (Thanksgiving Day), and wrapped up the series with his first-ever holiday concert on December 19th.

