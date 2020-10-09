Josh Gad Will Guest on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Next Week

He will promote the upcoming "Frozen" short "Once Upon a Snowman."

Josh Gad will appear next week on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," promoting his upcoming "Frozen" short. See the full list of guests below!

Josh Gad is known for parts like Olaf in Frozen, playing Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, and LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.



His other Broadway credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other theatre: All in the Timing, The Skin of Our Teeth, A One Man Show With Other People.



Josh also served as a correspondent on "The Daily Show." Film: 21, The Rocker and Love and Other Drugs. TV: "Back to You," "Californication," "Bored to Death," "Numb3rs" and "Party Down." Josh voiced the lead character in David Gordon Green's upcoming animated MTV series "Good Vibes" and stars in the BBC/MyDamnChannel.com web series "Gigi." Carnegie Mellon graduate.



His other films include Murder on the Orient Express, The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Jobs.



Josh was nominated for a Tony, Drama League and Astaire Award and won the Outer Critic Circle Award for his performance in Book of Mormon.

ABC's Emmy® Award-winning late-night talk show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of Oct. 12-16 (subject to change):

Monday, Oct. 12

1. Rashida Jones ("On the Rocks") 2. Musical Guest Rufus Wainwright

Tuesday, Oct. 13

1. Patrick Dempsey ("Devils") 2. Clare Crawley ("The Bachelorette") 3. Musical Guest One Republic

Wednesday, Oct. 14

1. John Cusack ("Utopia") 2. Leslie Jones ("Supermarket Sweep") 3. Musical Guest Woodkid

Thursday, Oct. 15

1. Josh Gad ("Once Upon a Snowman") 2. Former Ohio Governor John Kasich 3. Musical Guest Foo Fighters

Friday, Oct. 16

TBD

Jimmy Kimmel and Sharon Hoffman serve as executive producers, alongside co-executive producers David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 1205 AM Productions LLC in association with KIMMELOT and ABC Signature. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)

