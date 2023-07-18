Josh Dela Cruz, Danielle Hope, and Jon Jon Briones Will Star in WATERFALL in Thailand

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Waterfall: A New Musical, inspired by the Thai musical Behind the Painting and based upon the novel by Sriburapa, will play at Bangkok's Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre this fall. The cast will feature Josh Dela Cruz, Danielle Hope, Jon Jon Briones. It will by directed by Takonkiet Viravan, with choregraphy by Morgan Marcell.

Waterfall will play September 13 through October 1, 2023.

Waterfall features a book by Tony Award winner Richard Maltby, Jr. (Ain't Misbehavin', Miss Saigon) and Karen Hartman, with lyrics by Maltby and music by Oscar winner and two-time Tony Award nominee, David Shire (Baby, Big, written in collaboration with Richard Maltby, Jr.).

Waterfall is an epic love story set in Bangkok and Tokyo between the turbulent years of 1933 and 1939, as a monarchy falls in Thailand and Japan is on the brink of war. A young Thai student falls in love with the American wife of a Thai diplomat, and the story of their forbidden love parallels history as the new democracy of Siam moves into the vortex of the increasingly pre-World War II Japan. With a gloriously romantic score, Waterfall is a modern love story of timeless scale.

Waterfall previously ran at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in 2015.