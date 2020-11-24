Jonathan Freeman and Mary Testa to Sign Photos Live on Instagram to Benefit Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids
On December 10 Jonathan and Mary will sign your photo, answer your questions and more!
Jonathan Freeman and Mary Testa have found a way to celebrate theatre through their legendary portrayals of Bert Barry and Maggie Jones in 2001's Tony-winning revival of 42nd Street.
Back in October, Testa posted a "Throwback Thursday" photo on Instagram from 42nd Street to an overwhelming response. Many fans commented on Testa and Freeman's work together and their incredible performance. Since they have many stories to tell, including how Testa notched her 2nd Tony Nomination with this show, they decided to give back to the fans.
In partnership with Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids, for every donation of $5 or more to their fundraiser, Testa and Freeman will sign this exact photo virtually on Instagram (@marytesta.actress, @thejonathanfreeman). They will also share stories and laughs from their varied careers while taking questions live from fans. The signing will occur on December 10th, with the exact time to be announced in the coming week. The photos will be mailed once they are completed.
For full details, including how one can purchase a photo, can be found here.
