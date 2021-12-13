Join TADA! Youth Theater For January In-Person Winter Open Houses

TADA! Youth Theater is back in-person this winter with the popular Write on! semester class where students create, rehearse, and perform their very own original mini-musical.

In addition, students engage in musical theater training, explore their interests and identity, share their voice and be heard, and experience ensemble-based instruction by professional NYC Teaching Artists while making connections with new friends. On the last day of class, we invite friends and family to attend the debut of their child's original mini-musical!

All classes are at TADA! Youth Theater at 15 W 28th Street, 3rd floor, (between Broadway & Fifth Avenue) in Manhattan.

Financial Assistance available - no child will be turned away because of their inability to pay.

As a performing arts center, TADA! is required to comply with the NYC vaccine mandate regulations outlined in the "Key to NYC Pass". Starting on 12/14, in accordance with "Key to NYC Pass", ages 5-11 are required to have one vaccination. TADA! will require full vaccinations (both shots) from all TADA! staff and visitors who are 5 years of age or older by 1/15.

TADA! WINTER IN-PERSON OPEN HOUSES: Saturday, January 8th and Saturday, January 15th

Please join us in-person to learn about TADA! Youth Theater's Winter Semester classes from January 19 through April 11, 2022. TADA! Open Houses will take place on Saturday, January 8th or Saturday, January 15th from 9:30AM-1PM with groups divided by ages. Students will participate in a fun, active musical theater sample class led by two professional NYC Teaching Artists. TADA's Director of Education will facilitate a Q&A and share information with parents. *Registration required to attend - $25 per student. If you register for a winter class following Open House, the fee plus the discount will be applied to your class registration.

To register for January 2022 in-person Open Houses, please visit: https://www.tadatheater.com/open-house-2/

WINTER SEMESTER CLASSES IN-PERSON at TADA!: January 19 through April 11, 2022

Winter semester classes offer an exciting theatrical experience. Young people will engage in musical theater training and create, rehearse and perform an original mini-musical.

Musical Theater Minis, Ages 5-6, on Mondays from 3:30PM-5PM & Saturdays from 10AM-11:30AM.

Jazzy Juniors, Ages 7-9, on Wednesdays from 4PM-5:30PM & Saturdays from 12PM-1:30PM.

Rising Stars, Ages 10-11, on Saturdays from 2PM-3:30PM.

To register for 2022 Winter Semester Classes, please visit: https://www.tadatheater.com/winterclasses/.