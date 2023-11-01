John Travolta to Lead THAT'S AMORE! Movie Musical With Katherine Heigl

Seven musical numbers for the film have already been recorded.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

John Travolta to Lead THAT'S AMORE! Movie Musical With Katherine Heigl

John Travolta and Katherine Heigl will lead That's Amore!, a new movie musical from Oscar-winning writer and director Nick Vallelonga.

Variety reports that Travolta will be returning to his movie musical roots alongside his Hairspray co-star Christopher Walken, plus Talia Shire, William Fichtner, D.B. Sweeney and Drea de Mateo.

"One of the numbers is a real throw back to Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly, and we’ve got the whole cast singing ‘That’s Amore’ at one point, and I think people are going to absolutely love it," says Vallelonga.

The film will follow Nick Venere (Travolta), who has never been married and believes his best years of dating are already behind him. He meets Patty Amore (Katherine Heigl), a woman who has her own problems with anxious habits and nervous tics. After a secret from her past, combined with her over-protective father, have kept her out of the dating game, the two realize that they have an instant connection.

Travolta began his career in show business as an actor/singer/dancer in the Broadway production and the first national tour of Grease. Since then, he has starred in mega-films like Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, Saturday Night Fever, Face/Off, and Carrie.

In 2008, he received his fourth Golden Globe nomination for his role as Edna Turnblad in the big-screen, box-office hit Hairspray. As a result of this performance, the Chicago Film Critics and the Santa Barbara Film Festival decided to recognise Travolta with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his role.



