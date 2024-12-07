John Lukegord Releases New Supernatural Thriller THE HAUNTED TRAIL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prepare to embark on a journey that spans galaxies and centuries in The Haunted Trail, the latest novel by John Lukegord. This spine-chilling story weaves a tapestry of intrigue, supernatural artifacts, and age-old grudges that transcend time and space.

In The Haunted Trail, readers are introduced to two alien species locked in a bitter struggle on a distant planet. At the heart of their conflict lies a rare and powerful four-leaf clover that holds mysterious powers-and becomes a coveted symbol of survival, hope, and vengeance. Yet this cosmic conflict finds itself intricately linked to a small town in Ireland, where ancient forces and human ambitions collide with devastating consequences. This clash takes readers through haunting tales of betrayal, bravery, and the supernatural, all set against the backdrop of a rich and eerie history that entwines with the novel's futuristic sci-fi elements.

The novel's imaginative world-building, along with its unforgettable characters, makes The Haunted Trail a standout in speculative fiction. Lukegord's masterful storytelling captures the reader's imagination, presenting a captivating tale of moral conflicts, family legacies, and the darker sides of human (and alien) nature.

"The Haunted Trail is a story about the lengths people-or even entire species-will go to protect what they hold sacred," says Lukegord. "It's about survival, ancient grudges, and the power of belief, with each character driven by something unique and powerful."

The Haunted Trail is now available for purchase in major bookstores and online retailers. Follow the story of the two alien species, their struggle, and the human twist that connects it all, and be prepared to be haunted long after the last page.

About the Author:

John Lukegord is a dedicated writer known for blending science fiction with supernatural elements and intricate character studies. His works often explore the boundaries of morality, identity, and the unknown. With The Haunted Trail, he invites readers on an otherworldly journey of suspense, cosmic justice, and chilling surprises.

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Haunted-Trail-John-C-Lukegord-ebook/dp/B0DHV4GG95