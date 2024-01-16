John-Andrew Morrison, Angie Schworer, Gizel Jiménez, and Elizabeth Teeter Will Lead Reading of New Musical SALEM

Tony nominee John-Andrew Morrison (A Strange Loop) and Angie Schworer (Some Like It Hot, The Prom,) lead the cast of Salem, a new musical comedy. The industry reading will take place on January 18 and 19 and feature Gizel Jiménez (Wicked, Miss You Like Hell), and Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice, The Crucible).

Salem follows puritan teenager Abby Williams as she utilizes witch accusations in an attempt to con her way out of the oppressive theocratic society holding her down. With Pamphleteers presented as 1690’s cable news anchors, a contemporary pop score, and a wisecracking apparition of the devil, this is not your community theater’s production of "The Crucible".

Salem has music and lyrics by Jennifer Lucy Cook, and a book by T.J. Pieffer and Shelby Solla. Music direction is by Pete White. Salem is produced by Blair Russell Productions.

This invited industry reading features an innovative first-of-its-kind presentation style. A 30-minute showcase of material performed by the cast will be complemented by an experiential augmented reality installation inside a fully transformed studio space created by Brandon Powers of Constellation Theatrical. Guests will also be given access to a digital exhibition complete with fully orchestrated demo listening stations, a virtual reality tour of the city of Salem, and behind-the-scenes video footage with the creators.

The full cast of Salem also includes PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon), Harrison Bryan, Natalie Charle Ellis (Beetlejuice), Callum Francis (Kinky Boots), J’Quay Gibbs, Lizzy Murray, Tally Sessions (Company, Falsettos), Kathleen Stuart (Hawaii: Five-O), Bronwyn Tarboton (Harmony, Frozen), and Danielle Wade (Mean Girls).

The reading is produced by Blair Russell, Ido Gal, and Isaid Corona of Blair Russell Productions (Lizard Boy, Slave Play). Stage management is by Daryl A. Laurenza and Ruby Carmel. Creative technology by Christopher Strawley, and Emmie Finckel is the Design Consultant.



The reading will take place at Full Out Creative (Kyle Abourizk and Sandy Shelton). Full Out Creative also provides videography and photography support.

Salem was selected for the 2023 Johnny Mercer Foundation Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals.

Industry members can email info@blairrussellproductions.com for more information.

Find out more about Salem at www.salemmusical.com or follow the journey on social media @salemthemusical on Instagram and @salemthemusicalbway on TikTok.