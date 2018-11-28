Joel Grey's Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF To Get Cast Recording

Tonight, actor Jackie Hoffman revealed plans to record the Joel Grey-directed production of Fiddler on the Roof. See her tweet below!

The news comes on the heels of the show's off-Broadway transfer.

Actually making a musical recording of our Yiddish Fiddler. That will sell even less copies than my solo album - Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) November 29, 2018

The Yiddish language Fiddler on the Roof, presented with English and Russian supertitles and directed by Joel Grey, plays Off Broadway at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, Edmond J. Safra Plaza, 36 Battery Place, through December 30. Tickets-starting at $75-can be purchased by calling (866) 811-4111 or visiting www.nytf.org.

Directed by Academy Award-and-Tony Award winner Joel Grey, the Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof has received universal positive praise from critics, including landing a place as a New York Times' Critic's Pick. Cindy Adams of the New York Post wrote the Yiddish Fiddler was "Marvelous. Magical. Magnificent" and "Joel Grey deserves another Tony for directing this history of the shtetl of Anatevka in the shadow of Miss Liberty." Edward Rothstein of The Wall Street Journal called it "thrilling," and Tim Teeman of The Daily Beast declared the production "a moving triumph" and "piercing delight." "'Fiddler' in Yiddish unfolds with majestic simplicity," Barbara Schuler said in Newsday. Ted Merwin wrote in Jewish Week, "Anatevka crackles with a new, more authentic energy." And, Time Out NY's Raven Snook wrote, "Here's hoping that Yiddish Fiddler becomes a new tradition."

"Our Yiddish musical that was only supposed to run for eight weeks instead continues to light up Off-Broadway for six months!" says NYTF Chief Executive Officer and two-time Tony Award-nominated producer Christopher Massimine. "Chanukkah is about faith, miracles, and tradition - all themes embodied in Fiddler on the Roof. Nearly 45,000 people already have laughed and cried with the Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof because it speaks to our core humanity on such a deep level."

"Fiddler on the Roof is a masterpiece of the American theater. Thanks to the incredible performances of the cast and orchestra, the brilliant designers, and of course, Joel Grey's direction, the audiences are unanimous in calling this a matchless theatrical experience," said Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director at NYTF and Music Director of Fiddler on the Roof. "The start of the holiday season on December 2 is a time for family and friends, and what a better way to celebrate than to enjoy an exceptional communal performance."

