Joe Lycett's ART HOLE To Be Published This Autumn

Anna Valentine, Managing Director of The Orion Publishing Group, has acquired World rights to Joe Lycett's Art Hole by Joe Lycett, from Hannah Chambers at Chambers Management, in a competitive eight way auction.

Inside Joe Lycett's Art Hole you'll find his greatest artistic achievements and, for the first time, the salacious stories behind the portraits, some of them completely and utterly unbelievable.



A collection of Joe Lycett's portraits of the world's most influential people including Eamonn Holmes and Mick Hucknall are presented in this stunningly designed book. Read how His Royal Highness Prince William, The Prince of Whales, sat for an exclusive portrait whilst extolling the virtues of the Phillips Air Fryer Series XXL Connected. Enjoy a never-before-seen portrait of Priti Patel, done in a break from her hobby as one of the United Kingdom's greatest fly-tippers. And delight in the gob-smacking story of then-Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey averting an international incident at Cadbury World.



Joe Lycett's Art Hole is brimming with surprises, including an astonishing array of British cultural titans, such as Harry Styles, Robert Peston, Nadine Dorries and Elaine Paige. Stunningly designed, it is sure to delight, fascinate and perhaps even inspire you to pick up a paint brush, insert yourself at the heart of contemporary British public life, and do some absolutely wank paintings of celebs.

Joe Lycett is a BAFTA and two-time Royal Television Society award-winning comedian. He is also an artist who has exhibited in Royal Academy London, Manchester Art Gallery, The IKON Gallery, and more. He has sold work around the globe, to established art collectors, fellow comedians, and on one occasion to Harry Styles for a fee of £6 and a Kit Kat Chunky Peanut Butter.

Joe Lycett said: ‘I'm delighted to finally be able to show my Art Hole to the world, and can't wait for the resulting inevitable aggressive legal letters.'

Managing Director Anna Valentine said: ‘As well as being one of the UK's best-loved comedians, Joe Lycett is a bonafide artist, so this book brings both strands of his oeuvre together for the first time. As brilliantly funny as it is stunningly designed, Joe Lycett's Art Hole will delight his fans and will be supported by a major headline-grabbing campaign this autumn.'

Joe Lycett's Arthole will be published by Trapeze on 26th September 2024 in hardback, trade paperback, audio and ebook, with a supporting special edition.

The Orion Publishing Group

The Orion Publishing Group is one of the UK's leading publishers. Our mission is to bring the best publishing to the greatest variety of people. Open, agile, passionate and innovative – we believe that everyone will find something they love at Orion.

Founded in 1991, the Orion Publishing Group today publishes under nine main imprints: Gollancz, the UK's No1 science fiction and fantasy imprint; Laurence King Publishing, one of the world's leading publishers of creative illustrated books, gifts and games; Orion Fiction, a heartland for brilliant commercial fiction; Orion Spring, home of wellbeing and health titles written by passionate celebrities and world-renowned experts; Seven Dials, for the very best commercial non-fiction, beautifully designed and produced; Trapeze for commercial fiction and non-fiction books that start conversations; Phoenix, a bespoke imprint publishing fiction and memoir that combine literary merit and commercial potential; and Weidenfeld & Nicolson, one of the most prestigious and dynamic literary imprints in British and international publishing; and White Rabbit, dedicated to publishing the most innovative books and voices in music and literature

The Orion Publishing Group is part of Hachette UK which is a leading UK trade publishing group

Trapeze

Launched in October 2016, Trapeze has established itself as one of the most vibrant, dynamic – and commercially successful – imprints in the industry. Twice nominated for Imprint of the Year at the British Book Awards, and already the home of twenty-seven Sunday Times bestsellers, Trapeze books reflect the world around us, tapping into the subjects that readers want to talk about now.

Our non-fiction authors include the bestselling narrative non-fiction author of the century Adam Kay; Glastonbury Festival's Michael and Emily Eavis; the record-breaking comedy series Schitt's Creek; Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper, writers and stars of the three-time BAFTA nominated BBC comedy This Country; and podcast powerhouses My Favourite Murder and Redhanded. Our list includes brilliant new voices, including Nihal Arthanayake, Joe Tracini, and Annie Lord.