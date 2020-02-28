Joe Iconis Musical PUNK ROCK GIRL Will Premiere at the Argyle Theatre; Full 2020-21 Season Announced!
Long Island's Argyle Theatre has announced its 2020-21 season! The season will include the world premiere of new Joe Iconis musical, Punk Rock Girl September 10 - October 25, 2020.
Launching the Aryle's third season is the first Mainstage production, the hit musical Mamma Mia (May 14 - June 21, 2020), followed by Footloose (July 9 - August 22, 2020), and the World Premiere of the new musical Punk Rock Girl (September 10 - October 25, 2020). The holiday's bring Elf The Musical (November 19, 2020 - January 3, 2021), followed by Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (January 21 - February 28, 2021. Closing out The Argyle Theatre's 2020-2021 Season is the smash Broadway musical 42nd Street (March 18 - April 25, 2021).
"We are proud to be announcing our 3rd Main Stage Season and remain committed as ever to bringing incredible live theatrical entertainment to Long Island and the metropolitan area," stated Arygle Managing Partners Mark and Dylan Perlman. "With a season full of Broadway Classics to famous movies-turned-musicals, and the Birth of Rock'n'roll to a World Premiere of Punk Rock Girl, The Argyle is sure to get your toes tappin' and your heart pumping this year." Artistic Director Evan Pappas added, "We invite you to experience the warmth and the magic of The Argyle Theatre and join our Season Ticket family."
SEASON SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE NOW ON SALE. Single tickets go on sale March 12, 2020. Tickets may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (844) 631-5483.
MAMMA MIA
May 14 - June 21, 2020
Music and Lyrics by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson
And some songs by Stig Anderson
Book by Catherine Johnson
Originally Conceived by Judy Craymer
Over 60 million people worldwide have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show!
ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show with non-stop laughs, and explosive dance numbers that combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed hit. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!
FOOTLOOSE
JULY 9 - AUGUST 23, 2020
Music Tom Snow
Lyrics by Dean Pitchford
Stage Adaptation by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie
Based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford
Additional Music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman
When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he's not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town's youth. When the reverend's rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren's reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges pins a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. To the rockin' rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated Top Forty score, augmented with dynamic new songs, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.
PUNK ROCK GIRL
September 10 - October 25, 2020
Book and Arrangements by Joe Iconis
Co-Arrangements and Orchestrations by Rob Rokicki
Featuring a score of popular songs written and made famous
by female artists and female-fronted bands including
Blondie, Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett, P!nk, Gwen Stefani, and more.
The World Premiere of the new Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) musical Punk Rock Girl will include songs written and made famous by female artists like Pat Benatar, Bikini Kill, Blondie, Echosmith, Avril Lavigne, P!nk, TraLaLa, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The project follows 16-year-old Angelea, struggling to belong and finding her tribe with the help of new friend Proxi and the world of punk music. The title song will be the 1988 track by The Dead Milkmen of the same name. "In punk music, you don't have to be the most talented musician, the best singer, or the most beautiful rock star," Iconis said. "The point of punk is that its music for everyone - it's a party for people who aren't polished, who aren't perfect. It's about finding your passion and not being ashamed of your inner weirdo. This lovingly-trashy show explores serious issues in an occasionally fantastical, often explosive, always heartfelt way."
ELF THE MUSICAL
November 19, 2020 - January 3, 2021
Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin
Music by Matthew Sklar
Lyrics by Chad Beguelin
Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. A title known the world over, Elf The Musical is a holiday musical based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf featuring songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway), with a book by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.
BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY
January 21 - February 28, 2021
Music by Buddy Holly
The world most successful Rock & Roll musical. Before the Beatles, before the Stones, Rock & Roll was born. Musical biography of early rock 'n roller Buddy Holly, charting his rise to fame and his tragic early death. The story is used as a framework for performances of his songs, including "Peggy Sue" and "That'll Be the Day" plus "Chantilly Lace," and "La Bamba." Seen by more than 22 million people worldwide, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story opened in London's West End in 1989 and has been seen on Broadway, throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Scandinavia, The Netherlands, Japan, South Africa, and Singapore, winning numerous awards along the way.
42ND STREET
March 18- April 25, 2020
Music by Harry Warren
Lyrics by Al Dubin
Book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble
Based on the novel by Bradford Ropes
Original Direction and Dances by Gower Champion
The ultimate show-biz musical! 42nd Street celebrates Broadway, Times Square and the people who make the magic of musical theatre. Come along and listen to the lullaby of Broadway! 42nd Street celebrates Broadway, Times Square and the magic of show biz with wit, humor and pizzazz. At the height of the Great Depression, aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer comes to the big city from Allentown PA, and soon lands her first big job in the ensemble of a glitzy new Broadway show. But just before opening night, the leading lady breaks her ankle. Will Peggy be able to step in and become a star? The score is chock-full of Broadway standards, including "You're Getting To Be A Habit With Me," "Dames," "We're In the Money," "Lullaby of Broadway," "Shuffle Off to Buffalo" and "Forty-Second Street."
For additional information, please visit www.argyletheatre.com
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
We've got your first look at the all new musical adaptation of BACK TO THE FUTURE!... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Thomas Schumacher Reveals Next Steps for HERCULES, AIDA & More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a new North American tour of Elton John and Tim Rice's Tony-winning Broadway smash Aida will premiere at Paper M... (read more)
Australian Actor Peter Saide Passes Away at 36
Peter Saide, Australian actor who recently appeared on stage in LAST DAYS OF SUMMER at George Street Playhouse, Desperate Measures Off-Broadway and m... (read more)
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Will Be Filmed For Future Release; Submit to Be in Live Audience!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, What the Constitution Means to Me is in the process of being recorded for eventual future release. BroadwayWorld... (read more)
Video: CITY OF ANGELS Stars Theo James, Hadley Fraser and More Gear Up for Their West End Run
The West End will welcome a transfer of the hit Donmar Warehours production of City of Angels. Check out some video from inside rehearsals as the cast... (read more)
SING STREET Box Office Opens This Week with Special 1982 Pricing!
The Lyceum Theatre box office opens Thursday, February 27 at 10am (EST) for the new Broadway musical SING STREET starring the cast of the critically a... (read more)