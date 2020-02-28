Joe Iconis Musical PUNK ROCK GIRL Will Premiere at the Argyle Theatre; Full 2020-21 Season Announced!

Long Island's Argyle Theatre has announced its 2020-21 season! The season will include the world premiere of new Joe Iconis musical, Punk Rock Girl September 10 - October 25, 2020.

Launching the Aryle's third season is the first Mainstage production, the hit musical Mamma Mia (May 14 - June 21, 2020), followed by Footloose (July 9 - August 22, 2020), and the World Premiere of the new musical Punk Rock Girl (September 10 - October 25, 2020). The holiday's bring Elf The Musical (November 19, 2020 - January 3, 2021), followed by Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (January 21 - February 28, 2021. Closing out The Argyle Theatre's 2020-2021 Season is the smash Broadway musical 42nd Street (March 18 - April 25, 2021).

"We are proud to be announcing our 3rd Main Stage Season and remain committed as ever to bringing incredible live theatrical entertainment to Long Island and the metropolitan area," stated Arygle Managing Partners Mark and Dylan Perlman. "With a season full of Broadway Classics to famous movies-turned-musicals, and the Birth of Rock'n'roll to a World Premiere of Punk Rock Girl, The Argyle is sure to get your toes tappin' and your heart pumping this year." Artistic Director Evan Pappas added, "We invite you to experience the warmth and the magic of The Argyle Theatre and join our Season Ticket family."

SEASON SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE NOW ON SALE. Single tickets go on sale March 12, 2020. Tickets may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (844) 631-5483.

MAMMA MIA

May 14 - June 21, 2020

Music and Lyrics by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson

And some songs by Stig Anderson

Book by Catherine Johnson

Originally Conceived by Judy Craymer

Over 60 million people worldwide have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show!

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show with non-stop laughs, and explosive dance numbers that combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed hit. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

FOOTLOOSE

JULY 9 - AUGUST 23, 2020

Music Tom Snow

Lyrics by Dean Pitchford

Stage Adaptation by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie

Based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford

Additional Music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman

When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he's not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town's youth. When the reverend's rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren's reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges pins a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. To the rockin' rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated Top Forty score, augmented with dynamic new songs, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.

PUNK ROCK GIRL

September 10 - October 25, 2020

Book and Arrangements by Joe Iconis

Co-Arrangements and Orchestrations by Rob Rokicki

Featuring a score of popular songs written and made famous

by female artists and female-fronted bands including

Blondie, Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett, P!nk, Gwen Stefani, and more.

The World Premiere of the new Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) musical Punk Rock Girl will include songs written and made famous by female artists like Pat Benatar, Bikini Kill, Blondie, Echosmith, Avril Lavigne, P!nk, TraLaLa, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The project follows 16-year-old Angelea, struggling to belong and finding her tribe with the help of new friend Proxi and the world of punk music. The title song will be the 1988 track by The Dead Milkmen of the same name. "In punk music, you don't have to be the most talented musician, the best singer, or the most beautiful rock star," Iconis said. "The point of punk is that its music for everyone - it's a party for people who aren't polished, who aren't perfect. It's about finding your passion and not being ashamed of your inner weirdo. This lovingly-trashy show explores serious issues in an occasionally fantastical, often explosive, always heartfelt way."

ELF THE MUSICAL

November 19, 2020 - January 3, 2021

Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin

Music by Matthew Sklar

Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. A title known the world over, Elf The Musical is a holiday musical based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf featuring songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway), with a book by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY

January 21 - February 28, 2021

Music by Buddy Holly

The world most successful Rock & Roll musical. Before the Beatles, before the Stones, Rock & Roll was born. Musical biography of early rock 'n roller Buddy Holly, charting his rise to fame and his tragic early death. The story is used as a framework for performances of his songs, including "Peggy Sue" and "That'll Be the Day" plus "Chantilly Lace," and "La Bamba." Seen by more than 22 million people worldwide, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story opened in London's West End in 1989 and has been seen on Broadway, throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Scandinavia, The Netherlands, Japan, South Africa, and Singapore, winning numerous awards along the way.

42ND STREET

March 18- April 25, 2020

Music by Harry Warren

Lyrics by Al Dubin

Book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble

Based on the novel by Bradford Ropes

Original Direction and Dances by Gower Champion

The ultimate show-biz musical! 42nd Street celebrates Broadway, Times Square and the people who make the magic of musical theatre. Come along and listen to the lullaby of Broadway! 42nd Street celebrates Broadway, Times Square and the magic of show biz with wit, humor and pizzazz. At the height of the Great Depression, aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer comes to the big city from Allentown PA, and soon lands her first big job in the ensemble of a glitzy new Broadway show. But just before opening night, the leading lady breaks her ankle. Will Peggy be able to step in and become a star? The score is chock-full of Broadway standards, including "You're Getting To Be A Habit With Me," "Dames," "We're In the Money," "Lullaby of Broadway," "Shuffle Off to Buffalo" and "Forty-Second Street."

For additional information, please visit www.argyletheatre.com





