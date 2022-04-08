Joe Iconis Announces New 44-Track Record, ALBUM, Featuring Andrew Rannells, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Krysta Rodriguez, and More!

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS announced the new recording by musical theater virtuoso Joe Iconis, a sprawling new 44-track album, simply titled Album, due out on Friday, June 17. The album features over 70 members of Iconis' vast family of collaborators including Aaron Tveit, Andrew Rannells, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Krysta Rodriguez, Kerry Butler, Danny Burstein, Annie Golden, George Salazar, Will Roland, Andrew Barth Feldman and many more. The album was produced by Iconis, Ian Kagey, and Charlie Rosen, executive produced by Randi Zuckerberg, features music direction by Danielle Gimbal, and choir arrangements by Joel Waggoner. There will be a Los Angeles album release concert at The Bourbon Room on Wednesday, June 22. Tickets are HERE. There will also be a Feinstein's/54 Below concert in celebration of the release. It will feature special guests that are soon to be announced. Tickets can be found here. Iconis has also shared the project's first single, "Album," a time-hopping piano ballad about art and legacy. Listen to the single "Album" HERE. Pre-save or pre-order Album at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/JoeIconisALBUMPR

"'Album' is the last song I wrote for the project so it feels appropriate that it serves as both the opener for the album as well as its first single," explains Iconis. "As often happens with my work, I set out to write something short and simple and it ended up turning into a 7-minute, century-spanning epic. Whoops. The song is just piano and voice until the very end. While the sparse arrangement is an outlier on a record that features horns and strings and choirs, the message of art bringing people together is very much a theme of Album, and one I'm so grateful that we get to share at this moment in time. Family is forever and I hope you'll be a part of ours."

Album hurtles through a cocktail of musical genres as its rogue's gallery of misfit children, reckless adults, and various assorted creatures sing their stories of love, hope, murder, resilience, and connection. Sprawling in its scope and intimate in its subject matter, the songs are a showcase of Iconis's singular ability to find moments of drama in the seemingly mundane. Gentle acoustic love ballads sit next to indie-rock stadium shout-alongs on an album that is both sweetly nostalgic and explosively contemporary. Featuring never-before-heard songs as well as Iconis classics recorded for the first time, this is a rowdy, erudite, epic record made for a world on fire.

"Over the last thirteen years, the gang and I have performed hundreds of gigs in New York City and beyond. Those songs have existed in fan-filmed Youtube videos, live captures and... that's it. Until now," says Iconis. "It has long been a dream of mine to follow-up our debut album with one that felt impossibly huge and really captured the 'we're all in this together' vibe of an Iconis and Family live show.

"When the pandemic hit, I became obsessed with making a piece of art that connected as many human beings as possible. I wanted to connect the artists in the room with each other and then connect the art we made to the listeners. Out of necessity, 2021 saw many people making music in home studios. With all due respect, I wanted to do the opposite. Something that felt alive and gargantuan, and something that sounded like there was no way it could have ever been recorded in a bedroom. To make an album like this in Normal Times? Ambitious. To make an album like this in Pandemic Times? Insane."

Joe Iconis is a musical theater writer and performer. He has been nominated for a Tony Award, four Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Outer Critics' Circle Awards, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, and a Richard Rodgers Award. Joe's musical Be More Chill (with Joe Tracz) played Broadway and London after a premiere at Two River Theater. Its cast albums have been streamed over 500 million times. Joe is also the author of Love in Hate Nation and Broadway Bounty Hunter (with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams) and many more. His music appeared on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash," with his song "Broadway, Here I Come!" hailed by The New York Times as a new entry in The Great American Songbook.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings - building a library of over 200 records over the past 22 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Ghostlight has won Grammy Awards for The Band's Visit, The Book of Mormon, In the Heights and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Ghostlight has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, Billy Porter, and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theater composers and has developed extensive relationships with Jason Robert Brown, Michael John LaChiusa, and David Yazbek, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek & Paul, Tom Kitt, Joe Iconis, and Shaina Taub. Ghostlight Records is part of Warner Music Group's Arts Music division. GhostlightRecords.com

Photo Credits: Marques Walls