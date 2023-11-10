Jo Bonney Will Direct PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK Industry Reading

Readings are on Thursday, November 16 at 3:00pm and Friday, November 17 at 11:00am.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

Picnic at Hanging Rock, a new musical adaptation by hit songwriter/composer Greta Gertler Gold and the O'Neill Center's Eric Kocher Award- winning playwright Hilary Bell, will receive an industry reading on Thursday, November 16 at 3:00pm and Friday, November 17 at 11:00am at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway).

Featuring direction by Tony nominee Jo Bonney (Cost of Living), cast includes: Rajeer Alford (Love Never Dies Tour), Emily Bautista (Miss Saigon Tour), Elena Camp (My Fair Lady Tour), Bailee Endebrock (Parade Broadway), Katie Geissinger (Coram Boy, La Bohème Broadway), Lyda Jade Harlan, Googoorewon Knox, Jeremy Konopka (Woman of the Year Off-Broadway) and Livvy Marcus.

PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK is a new musical about the unexplained disappearance of three schoolgirls and a teacher on Valentine's Day 1900, and the ripple effect on the lives of those left behind.

Moving between the elite Appleyard College for Young Ladies and the striking landscape of Hanging Rock (known by its traditional language groups as Ngannelong), the mystery has captivated people since the book's publication in 1967. It has been adapted in
various forms (notably Peter Weir's film), creating a ripple effect of its own.

In addition to Gold, Bell and Bonney, the creative team for Picnic at Hanging Rock includes Music Director Amanda Morton (Gutenberg) and Orchestrator Todd Sickafoose (Hadestown). General Management is by Shira Wolf at KGM Theatrical in partnership with Margaret Skoglund Leigh at Turnkey Theatrical.

Picnic at Hanging Rock is represented by Jason Baruch at Sendroff & Baruch. With First Nations consultant Nick Harvey-Doyle and Dramaturg Christie Evangelisto.

Picnic at Hanging Rock has been in development for two years, songs have been performed at Lincoln Center ("Characters" showcase, 2023) and The Hayes Theatre.

The initial development of Picnic at Hanging Rock has been supported by private investors (US and Australia), Create NSW and The Hayes Theatre.

For more information, please visit PicnicTheMusical.com



