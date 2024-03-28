Jinkx Monsoon, Wayne Brady & More to Join MISCAST24

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MCC Theater has revealed additional performers for Miscast24, which will take place on Monday April 15, 2024 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The evening will honor Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (MCC’s The Connector, Parade) and MCC Youth Company alum Nicole Suazo.

Wayne Brady (The Wiz, Kinky Boots), Amber Iman (Lempicka, Hamilton), Mykal Kilgore (Jesus Christ Superstar: Live, Motown the Musical) and Jinkx Monsoon(Little Shop of Horrors, Chicago) will join the previously announced performers Gavin Creel (MCC’s Walk on Through, Hello, Dolly!), Brian d’Arcy James (Days of Wine and Roses, Into the Woods), Ingrid Michaelson (singer/songwriter, The Notebook), Lauren Patten (Death and Other Details, Jagged Little Pill), Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Spamalot, Beetlejuice), Lea Salonga (Here Lies Love, Once on This Island), Ryan Vasquez (MCC’s Walk on Through, The Notebook), Vanessa Williams (Miscast23 honoree, POTUS), and Joy Woods (The Notebook, Little Shop of Horrors). Will Van Dyke will serve as Musical Director.

MCC has also announced that the Miscast24 Digital Broadcast will premiere on Monday April 29 at 7pm ET and will be available on demand through Sunday May 5, 2024. The digital broadcast is presented in partnership with Broadway Unlocked and will feature the full gala performance from the April 15 live event, as well as a selection of performances from the #MCCMISCASTME submissions. Tickets for the digital broadcast are available at watch.broadwayunlocked.com.

Show only tickets for the live event are available at www.mcctheater.org/miscast.

Tables and sponsorship packages are available online and by calling Vinny Martini, Associate Director of Development, at (212) 727-7722 x 205. Additional benefits can be accessed through ticket and sponsorship packages. For more information about sponsorship or tickets, and for a full listing of Miscast supporters, please visit mcctheater.org/miscast or e-mail vmartini@mcctheater.org.