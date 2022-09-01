Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jim Caruso, Robert Cuccioli, and Lulu Picart Present $3000 Prize at DALTON'S GOT TALENT Karaoke Finale

The event is set for Sunday, September 4.

Sep. 01, 2022  
This Sunday, Sept. 4 Hell's Kitchen's very own Dalton's Bar & Grill (611 9th Ave, at 43rd Street) will host the grand finale to its first annual "Dalton's Got Talent" karaoke competition. Throughout the summer, 16 talented contestants have been voted by audience to advance to this Sunday's finale. A panel of esteemed theater industry professionals will judge the event including Jim Caruso ("Cast Party" at Birdland), Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde, Les Misérables, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark), and Lulu Picart (upcoming Broadway revival of 1776) will present the "Dalton's Got Talent" winner with a Grand Prize of $3000.

Jennifer Pluff (Executive Director of off-Broadway's newest theater, Playhouse 46) serves as emcee of the weekly competition along with her husband, Ian Powers. (Pluff and Powers first met singing karaoke at Dalton's Bar & Grill karaoke 13 years ago.)

All proceeds from the sales of Miller Lite and Coney Island Brewing company during the contest will be donated to the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), which provides human services nationally for people who work in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance. The Fund addresses the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing. Since 1882, the Fund has sought to ensure stability, encourage resiliency and be a safety net for those who shape our country's cultural vibrancy. Learn more at entertainmentcommunity.org.

For more information about Dalton's Got Talent" karaoke competition, visit daltonsbarnyc.com



