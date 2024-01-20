Jewish Broadway Alliance To Host SHABBAT ON BROADWAY January 27

Stars set to take part include Shoshana Bean, Julie Benko, Tovah Feldshuh, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Adam Kantor, Caissie Levy, and more.

By: Jan. 20, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 2 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 3 Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring

Jewish Broadway Alliance To Host SHABBAT ON BROADWAY January 27

On Saturday, January 27 at 9:30am at Broadway's St. James Theatre, the Jewish community and Broadway community will come together to celebrate Shabbat with a free inclusive service that blends Jewish prayer, favorite showtunes, and more.

This joyful, healing event seeks to foster connections across communities and build a sense of togetherness during a challenging time for Jews worldwide as well as educate about the close ties between the Jewish and Broadway communities, both in history and today. Fittingly, in the Jewish calendar, this week is Shabbat Shirah, the Shabbat of Songs.

This week’s Torah portion contains Shirat HaYam, or “The Song of the Sea,” a celebratory song sung by the Israelites after safely crossing the Red Sea. In many congregations, it is customary for the Shabbat Shirah service to be filled with song, and Shabbat on Broadway will celebrate and amplify this special Shabbat.

Broadway theatermakers who will take part in the event include Shoshana Bean, Julie Benko, Tovah Feldshuh, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Adam Kantor, Danny Kornfeld, Caissie Levy, Camryn Manheim, Samantha Massell, Debra Messing, Zal Owen, Adam Pascal, Seth Rudetsky, Nathan Salstone, Broadway Inspirational Voices and more. Participating clergy will include rabbis and cantors from Ansche Chesed, Central Synagogue, East End Temple, Or Olam, Park Avenue Synagogue, Rodeph Sholom, Romemu, Stephen Wise Free Synagogue, Sutton Place Synagogue, Temple Emanu-El, Temple Israel, Temple Shaaray Tefila and more. (Participants subject to change.)




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Corbin Bleu Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL Photo
Video: Corbin Bleu Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL

Gutenberg! The Musical welcomed Corbin Bleu as a special guest! Watch the video!

2
Listen: HAMILTON Star Jasmine Cephas Jones Unveils New Single Photo
Listen: HAMILTON Star Jasmine Cephas Jones Unveils New Single

EMMY and GRAMMY Award-winning Hamilton star Jasmine Cephas Jones is kicking off an exciting musical chapter ahead with the release of her new single “Brighter (feat. Kevin Garrett).” She famously breathed life into the dual-role of Maria Reynolds and Peggy Schuyler in Hamilton, staying with the production until the end of 2016.

3
Video: Jessica Vosk & Daphne Rubin-Vega Tease HAZBIN HOTEL Photo
Video: Jessica Vosk & Daphne Rubin-Vega Tease HAZBIN HOTEL

Watch a video of Jessica Vosk and Daphne Rubin-Vega teasing what to expect from Hazbin Hotel, the new adult animated musical series on Prime Video. We sit down with them to discuss what they enjoyed about their first time doing voice work for animation, what to expect from the new series, and more.

4
Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut Photo
Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut

Watch a video of Reneé Rapp preparing to make her Saturday Night Live debut with host Jacob Elordi and cast member Bowen Yang. Leading up to the episode, watch the Mean Girls star join host Jacob Elordi and cast member Bowen Yang for a special promo. Plus, find out if she's bringing Megan Thee Stallion along for a 'Not My Fault' performance!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Discusses the Show's ThemesVideo: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Discusses the Show's Themes
Julia Murney-Helmed YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN & More Set for The Sharon Playhouse 2024 SeasonJulia Murney-Helmed YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN & More Set for The Sharon Playhouse 2024 Season
Broadway's HELL'S KITCHEN Establishes Comprehensive Fellowship ProgramBroadway's HELL'S KITCHEN Establishes Comprehensive Fellowship Program
Listen: New Single Released from JO- THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICALListen: New Single Released from JO- THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL

Videos

Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Video
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut
Norm Lewis Is Prepping for His Most Heavenly Role in CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Norm Lewis Is Prepping for His Most Heavenly Role in CHILDREN OF EDEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
THE LION KING
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You