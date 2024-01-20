Jewish Broadway Alliance To Host SHABBAT ON BROADWAY January 27

On Saturday, January 27 at 9:30am at Broadway's St. James Theatre, the Jewish community and Broadway community will come together to celebrate Shabbat with a free inclusive service that blends Jewish prayer, favorite showtunes, and more.

This joyful, healing event seeks to foster connections across communities and build a sense of togetherness during a challenging time for Jews worldwide as well as educate about the close ties between the Jewish and Broadway communities, both in history and today. Fittingly, in the Jewish calendar, this week is Shabbat Shirah, the Shabbat of Songs.

This week’s Torah portion contains Shirat HaYam, or “The Song of the Sea,” a celebratory song sung by the Israelites after safely crossing the Red Sea. In many congregations, it is customary for the Shabbat Shirah service to be filled with song, and Shabbat on Broadway will celebrate and amplify this special Shabbat.

Broadway theatermakers who will take part in the event include Shoshana Bean, Julie Benko, Tovah Feldshuh, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Adam Kantor, Danny Kornfeld, Caissie Levy, Camryn Manheim, Samantha Massell, Debra Messing, Zal Owen, Adam Pascal, Seth Rudetsky, Nathan Salstone, Broadway Inspirational Voices and more. Participating clergy will include rabbis and cantors from Ansche Chesed, Central Synagogue, East End Temple, Or Olam, Park Avenue Synagogue, Rodeph Sholom, Romemu, Stephen Wise Free Synagogue, Sutton Place Synagogue, Temple Emanu-El, Temple Israel, Temple Shaaray Tefila and more. (Participants subject to change.)