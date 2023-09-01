Jessica Vosk, Kara Lindsay, & Elizabeth Teeter Lead Broadway-Aimed BEACHES Reading

BroadwayWorld has learned that Jessica Vosk and Kara Lindsay led a reading for the upcoming Beaches musical this week, ahead of a run at Theatre Calgary in Canada.

Elizabeth Teeter was also featured in the reading, playing a younger version of Lindsay's character. The reading also featured Analise Scarpaci and Charlotte Harrington.

Beaches the Musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller, lyrics by Iris Rainer Dart, based on the novel Beaches by Iris Rainer Dart, and developed in collaboration with David Austin. The show begins previews May 18th, 2024, opens May 24th, and runs until June 16th in the Arts Commons Max Bell Theatre in Calgary.

No casting has been announced for the Calgary run of the musical, which has previously announced Broadway aspirations.

A new musical based on the best-selling novel, which was made into the blockbuster film starring Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey, Beaches follows two extraordinary friends through 30 years of camaraderie, laughter, sorrow and love. Vivacious, outlandish Cee Cee and beautiful, privileged Bertie meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie's oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of sisterhood.

Directing Beaches the Musical will be Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard - revival, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, Master Harold and the Boys, Broadway; Scotland, PA, Off-Broadway), and co-directed by Matt Cowart (Sunset Boulevard - revival, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, 110 in the Shade, Broadway). Price and Cowart recently collaborated to bring the world premiere of The Louder We Get to Theatre Calgary in January, 2020.

Previous developmental productions of Beaches have taken place at The Signature Theatre in Washington, DC and The Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago. A previous Chicago run of the musical featured Shoshana Bean and Whitney Bashor.

See video highlights from the Chicago run of the musical below.