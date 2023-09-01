Jessica Vosk, Kara Lindsay, & Elizabeth Teeter Lead Broadway-Aimed BEACHES Reading

No word on if the cast for the summer reading will continue with the production.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And B Photo 3 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And Beyond
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Broadway Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Jessica Vosk, Kara Lindsay, & Elizabeth Teeter Lead Broadway-Aimed BEACHES Reading

BroadwayWorld has learned that Jessica Vosk and Kara Lindsay led a reading for the upcoming Beaches musical this week, ahead of a run at Theatre Calgary in Canada.

Elizabeth Teeter was also featured in the reading, playing a younger version of Lindsay's character. The reading also featured Analise Scarpaci and Charlotte Harrington.

Beaches the Musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller, lyrics by Iris Rainer Dart, based on the novel Beaches by Iris Rainer Dart, and developed in collaboration with David Austin. The show begins previews May 18th, 2024, opens May 24th, and runs until June 16th in the Arts Commons Max Bell Theatre in Calgary.

No casting has been announced for the Calgary run of the musical, which has previously announced Broadway aspirations.

A new musical based on the best-selling novel, which was made into the blockbuster film starring Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey, Beaches follows two extraordinary friends through 30 years of camaraderie, laughter, sorrow and love. Vivacious, outlandish Cee Cee and beautiful, privileged Bertie meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie's oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of sisterhood.

Directing Beaches the Musical will be Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard - revival, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, Master Harold and the Boys, Broadway; Scotland, PA, Off-Broadway), and co-directed by Matt Cowart (Sunset Boulevard - revival, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, 110 in the Shade, Broadway). Price and Cowart recently collaborated to bring the world premiere of The Louder We Get to Theatre Calgary in January, 2020.

Previous developmental productions of Beaches have taken place at The Signature Theatre in Washington, DC and The Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago. A previous Chicago run of the musical featured Shoshana Bean and Whitney Bashor. 

See video highlights from the Chicago run of the musical below.






RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Licensing Group Acquires HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Amateur Licensing Righ Photo
Broadway Licensing Group Acquires HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Amateur Licensing Rights for School Productions

Broadway Licensing Group, Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions have announced an exciting partnership to bring Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the award-winning record-breaking hit play, to high school and secondary school theatre programs worldwide starting in 2024.

2
Video: HERE LIES LOVE Creators Fatboy Slim and David Byrne Hit The Dance Floor Photo
Video: HERE LIES LOVE Creators Fatboy Slim and David Byrne Hit The Dance Floor

Broadway quite literally “burned down the house” last night at HERE LIES LOVE, the revolutionary musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, when legendary DJ Fatboy Slim spun a one-night-only set following the performance. It was his first NYC show in more than a decade.

3
Ali Ewoldt, Will Brill & More Will Take Part in Healing TREE Gala Photo
Ali Ewoldt, Will Brill & More Will Take Part in Healing TREE Gala

Healing TREE (Trauma Resources, Education & Entertainment) is hosting their annual, star-studded Gala for the second year in a row in New York City (as well as live-streamed online) on Saturday, September 9th.

4
Kevin McAllister, Sally Wilfert & More to Star in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS Photo
Kevin McAllister, Sally Wilfert & More to Star in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS

Get all the details on the star-studded cast of TUTS' production of SWEENEY TODD, featuring Kevin McAllister, Sally Wilfert, Sam Gravitte, and more. Don't miss this highly anticipated show coming soon to TUTS!

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... (read more about this author)

Conductor John Eliot Gardner Withdraws From Performances After Striking SingerConductor John Eliot Gardner Withdraws From Performances After Striking Singer
Now Hiring: Scenic Project Manager, Marketing/Graphic Assistant, Account Manager & More - BWW ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Scenic Project Manager, Marketing/Graphic Assistant, Account Manager & More - BWW Classifieds
Lea Michele Will Be Out Of Both FUNNY GIRL Performances August 30thLea Michele Will Be Out Of Both FUNNY GIRL Performances August 30th
Lea Michele Will Be Out Of FUNNY GIRL Tonight; August 29, 2023Lea Michele Will Be Out Of FUNNY GIRL Tonight; August 29, 2023

Videos

Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You