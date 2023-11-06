Jesse Tyler Ferguson Attends MODERN FAMILY Daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons's School Play

According to an Instagram post on his account, Jesse Tyler Ferguson reunited with his Modern Family TV daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmon when he attended her high school production of The Burn last week.

"It's crazy to think Aubrey was just a few months older than Beckett when I met her! Look at her now!!!" gushed Ferguson, who welcomed his own son Beckett with husband Justin Mikita in 2020.

Anderson-Emmons, now 16, played Lily Pritchett for all eleven seasons of Modern Family.

"Congrats, Aubrey! You were SO great! Love you! You make a pretend papa proud ❤️," added Ferguson.

