Jesse Tyler Ferguson Attends MODERN FAMILY Daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons's School Play

Jesse starred as “Mitchell Pritchett” on the Award-winning ABC comedy “Modern Family” for 11 seasons.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

According to an Instagram post on his account, Jesse Tyler Ferguson reunited with his Modern Family TV daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmon when he attended her high school production of The Burn last week.

"It's crazy to think Aubrey was just a few months older than Beckett when I met her! Look at her now!!!" gushed Ferguson, who welcomed his own son Beckett with husband Justin Mikita in 2020.

Anderson-Emmons, now 16, played Lily Pritchett for all eleven seasons of Modern Family.

"Congrats, Aubrey! You were SO great! Love you! You make a pretend papa proud ❤️," added Ferguson.

Jesse starred as “Mitchell Pritchett” on the Award-winning ABC comedy “Modern Family.” The show ran 11 seasons and has earned five Emmy Awards® for Outstanding Comedy Series, a Golden Globe Award® for Outstanding Comedy Series and four Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Ferguson has also received five Emmy Award® nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and three People’s Choice Award nominations for "Favorite Comedic TV Actor" on behalf of “Modern Family.” A longstanding advocate for marriage equality, Ferguson co-founded Tie The Knot in 2012 with his husband, where they design limited edition bow ties with all the proceeds going to various organizations that fight for LGBTQ equality around the world. In 2017, he won the Drama Desk Award for "Best Solo Performance" for his 40-character turn in the Broadway production of Fully Committed. He made his Broadway debut at the age of 21 as "Chip" in George C. Wolfe's revival of On The Town. He later went on to originate the role of "Leaf Coneybear" in Second Stage’s Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Drama Desk Award, "Outstanding Ensemble Performance"). He has worked extensively with The New York Public Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park in such notable productions as The Merchant of Venice, The Tempest, The Winter's Tale, A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Comedy of Errors where he performed alongside Al Pacino, Sam Waterston, Jesse L. Martin, Martha Plimpton, Hamish Linklater and Lily Rabe. Other theatre credits include world premieres of Christopher Shinn's Where Do We Live and Michael John LaChiusa's Little Fish (Second Stage) as well as "Sir Robin" in Spamalot, "Leo Bloom" in The Producers, both at The Hollywood Bowl, and most recently “Log Cabin” with the Playwrights Horizons company, directed by Tony Award® and Obie Award-winner Pam MacKinnon. 

About Modern Family

The family at the center of “Modern Family” is headed by Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill), who is now married to his second wife, the young, gorgeous Gloria (Sofía Vergara), assumed by some to be his daughter. In their loving care is Gloria’s daydreaming son, Manny (Rico Rodriguez). Jay’s driven daughter, Claire (Julie Bowen), and her real estate agent husband, Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell), want an open, healthy relationship with their three kids, which isn’t always easy.

Their oldest daughter, Haley (Sarah Hyland), grows up a little too fast. Middle child, Alex (Ariel Winter), is a too-smart-for-her-own-good daughter, and the youngest, Luke (Nolan Gould), is a rambunctious son. Where Phil wants to be the “cool dad,” Claire is determined to keep her kids from walking in the wayward footsteps of her younger days.

Jay’s very serious son, Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), and his gregarious husband, Cameron (Eric Stonestreet), become doting parents to Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons), the sweet Vietnamese girl they adopt. Though life isn’t always tidy, politically correct, or predictable, it’s always loving, heartwarming, and hilarious for this blended, extended—and truly modern—family.

Throughout its impressive run, “Modern Family” was nominated for an astonishing 85 Emmy® Awards and won 22 including five for Outstanding Comedy Series. The series was also honored with a Golden Globe® Award, numerous Screen Actors Guild Awards® and was recognized by the AFI, Humanitas and Peabody organizations. “Modern Family” premiered in 2009 and aired 250 episodes spanning 11 seasons. 

“Modern Family” was produced by 20th Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd were co-creators/executive producers. Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Danny Zuker, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman, Elaine Ko, Stephen Lloyd, Vali Chandrasekaran, Jack Burditt, Jon Pollack and Jeff Morton also served as executive producers on the final season. The series is distributed by Disney Entertainment. 



