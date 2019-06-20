Jeremy Jordan to Star in Neil Bogart Film SPINNING RECORDS

Tony-nominated Broadway actor Jeremy Jordan will star as Neil Bogart in the upcoming film Spinning Gold, according to Deadline. The film is written and to be directed by Timothy Scott Bogart, son of the late American record executive who founded Casablanca Records and died in 1982 of cancer and lymphoma at age 39.

Spinning Gold will follow rise of Bogart's Casablanca Records in the '70s, a record label that signed Donna Summer, Parliament, KISS, Village People, Bill Withers, Curtis Mayfield, and many more.

In the film Michelle Monaghan plays Bogart's wife Beth, Samuel L. Jackson plays Parliament leader George Clinton (the Godfather of Funk), Kenan Thompson plays Motown's Berry Gordy, Jason Isaacs plays Al Bogart (the record producer's father), Jason Derulo plays Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers, Jay Pharoah plays WBLS radio DJ Frankie Crocker, D.L. Hughley plays Parliament's Bootsy Collins, 11-time Grammy nominee Jazmine Sullivan plays Gladys Knight, Steven Strait and X Ambassadors' Sam Harris play respective KISS leaders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Neil Patrick Harris plays KISS co-manager Bill Aucoin.

Casting has yet to be announced for Donna Summer. Caitlin Fitzgerald will play Joyce Biawitz, Bogart's second wife and co-manager of KISS and Donna Summer. Dan Fogler, SNL's Chris Redd, and James Wolk also have key roles.

Production will begin July 16 in Montreal on the film. Bogart's Boardwalk Entertainment has fully financed the picture with Jessica Martins' Hero Entertainment.

The film is being produced by Bogart Martins, and Laurence Mark, who has worked on the musicals The Greatest Showman and Dreamgirls.

Bogart said, "When I ask people who were around my father what it was like, they inevitably say a variation of the same thing. That is, 'I don't know how I SURVIVED it or if I would do it again, but I had the greatest f*cking time of my life.' That is the compass of the movie - a story of an enormously tightknit group that made magic happen, who believed in their dreams and made them come true."

Among the songs that Bogart has rights to that will be featured in the film are Summers' "Last Dance"and "I Feel Love," Parliament's "Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof off the Sucker)" the Isleys' "Fight the Power" and "It's Your Thing," Knight's "Midnight Train to Georgia," Withers' "Lean on Me," Mayfield's "Freddie's Dead" and "Superfly," Kiss' "Rock and Roll All Nite," Village People's "YMCA" and "In the Navy," "Oh Happy Day" by the Edwin Hawkins Singers.

Read the original article on Deadline.





