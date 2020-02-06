Jeremy Jordan Responds To Criticism That He's “Too Hot” To Play Seymour In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Look out, look out, look out! With Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan slated to join the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour, Slate is criticizing the production's casting of actors who are seen as 'too hot' to take on the iconic role. The article states, "With his talent and his face, Jordan shouldn't want for acting work; most vehicles have plenty of room for a good-looking leading-man type. However, Little Shop of Horrors is not usually-and should not-be one of them."
The article later goes on to point out, "A Little Shop of Horrors with a hot Seymour simply can't hit the same. One of the most famous parts of the show is when Audrey realizes that, despite Seymour being a huge dork and completely unlike the guys she usually goes for, she has feelings for him. It comes during a song called 'Suddenly Seymour.' With a handsome guy like Jordan in the part, well, where's the 'suddenly' in that? 'Obviously Seymour' doesn't have quite the same ring to it."
Now, Jeremy Jordan himself has taken to social media to respond to the criticism, posting a series of photos to show a different side of himself. Check them all out below!
This is my formal response. https://t.co/ycTWf5G7ji pic.twitter.com/WYngOv60yY- Jeremy Jordan (@JeremyMJordan) February 6, 2020
Jeremy most recently starred in Broadway's Waitress and opposite Kerry Washington in the provocative Broadway play, American Son. His other Broadway credits include Newsies (Tony, Grammy and Drama Desk nominations), Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), West Side Story, and Rock of Ages. He has been seen on TV in "Supergirl," "Smash," "The Flash," and "Law and Order: SVU." He also appeared on the films of The Last 5 Years, Joyful Noise, and Newsies. Jeremy can also be heard as the voice of Varian on Disney Channel's animated series, "Tangled."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
We're celebrating the birthday of Tony nominee Alex Brightman by giving you the chance to see which of Beetlejuice's iconic characters you are with so... (read more)
HADESTOWN Announces Initial 2021 Tour Dates
Hadestown announced the first of its 2021 tour dates today!... (read more)
Steven Sater Tweets Updates on SPRING AWAKENING Movie and ALICE BY HEART Revival
Tonight on social media, writer Steven Sater fielded some questions on his various projects, including a revival of Alice by Heart and an update on th... (read more)
Glee's Dot-Marie Jones Joins the Cast of ROCK OF AGES at New World Stages as the First Woman to Play Dennis Dupree
Producer Michael Cohl/S2BN Entertainment, in association with Barry Habib, Scott Prisand/Seth Fass, Tony Smith, and Randi Zuckerberg/Mara Burros-Sandl... (read more)
Breaking: Brady Dalton Richards, James Romney, Paul Thornley & More Will Join HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender have just announced the third Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child who will start performan... (read more)
Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman passed away at 88 years old. Just yesterday, Broadway unit... (read more)