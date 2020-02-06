Jeremy Jordan Responds To Criticism That He's “Too Hot” To Play Seymour In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Look out, look out, look out! With Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan slated to join the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour, Slate is criticizing the production's casting of actors who are seen as 'too hot' to take on the iconic role. The article states, "With his talent and his face, Jordan shouldn't want for acting work; most vehicles have plenty of room for a good-looking leading-man type. However, Little Shop of Horrors is not usually-and should not-be one of them."

The article later goes on to point out, "A Little Shop of Horrors with a hot Seymour simply can't hit the same. One of the most famous parts of the show is when Audrey realizes that, despite Seymour being a huge dork and completely unlike the guys she usually goes for, she has feelings for him. It comes during a song called 'Suddenly Seymour.' With a handsome guy like Jordan in the part, well, where's the 'suddenly' in that? 'Obviously Seymour' doesn't have quite the same ring to it."

Now, Jeremy Jordan himself has taken to social media to respond to the criticism, posting a series of photos to show a different side of himself. Check them all out below!

Jeremy most recently starred in Broadway's Waitress and opposite Kerry Washington in the provocative Broadway play, American Son. His other Broadway credits include Newsies (Tony, Grammy and Drama Desk nominations), Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), West Side Story, and Rock of Ages. He has been seen on TV in "Supergirl," "Smash," "The Flash," and "Law and Order: SVU." He also appeared on the films of The Last 5 Years, Joyful Noise, and Newsies. Jeremy can also be heard as the voice of Varian on Disney Channel's animated series, "Tangled."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You