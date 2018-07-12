Jeremy Jordan Reschedules London Concerts and Adds Extra Date

Jeremy Jordan has begun to move his schedule to make way for his upcoming return to Broadway! As previously announced, Jordan will join previously announced stars Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale and Eugene Lee in the Broadway premiere of American Son.

According to WhatsOnStage, Jordan has now rescheduled his previously planned concerts in London, due to scheduling conflicts with the upcoming production.

"As some of you may have heard, I've just been cast in a new Broadway play and we will be well into performances by the time those October concerts come around," he said.

The concerts have now been brought forward to Sunday September 2, and an extra concert has been added on September 1.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new dates. Anyone unable to attend should contact the point of sale for a refund.

Remaining tickets for the new performances go on sale July 16 at 3pm.

Jeremy Jordan is a Tony and Grammy-nominated actor and singer. He starred for the past three years on the CBS and CW hit, "Supergirl." He can be heard as the voice of "Varian" in Disney Channel's animated series, "Tangled," based on the 2010 hit movie. Earlier, he was a series regular on NBC's musical drama, "Smash," and he starred opposite Anna Kendrick in the film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's beloved musical, The Last 5 Years. He was honored with the Rising Star Award at the Napa Film Festival for his work on that film. Jordan also starred opposite Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton in Todd Graff's Warner Bros. picture, Joyful Noise.

On Broadway, he originated the role of "Jack Kelly" in Disney's hit musical, Newsies, earning Tony, Grammy, and Drama Desk nominations. He reprised the role in 2016 in Disney's nationwide release of Newsies, taped live onstage at LA's Pantages Theatre. Jordan originated the role of "Clyde Barrow" in Broadway's Bonnie & Clyde, for which he won the Theatre World Award. He got his Broadway start in Rock of Ages, and he then starred as "Tony" in the most recent Broadway revival of West Side Story. Jordan is represented by ICM Partners and Schachter Entertainment.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You