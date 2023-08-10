Jeremy Jordan, Mandy Gonzalez, Kara Lindsay, and More Join BROADWAY IN THE PARK at SOMA Stage

SOMA Stage will present the return of Broadway in the Park on Labor Day, Monday, September 4th at 4:30pm. The concert will take place at the Memorial Park Amphitheater in Maplewood, NJ, just a 35-minute train ride from NYC. More information about SOMA Stage can be found on the website: Click Here.

South Orange and Maplewood (or, SOMA) has an abundance of Broadway community members from actors and directors to writers and musicians. SOMA Stage was formed by Dana Spialter in order to provide the local professional theater artists with a creative home in their backyard and allow the entire community to support and enjoy the talent of their neighbors. In addition to offering concerts and masterclasses, the company has a primary focus on supporting and developing new works, and just launched the SOMA backStage Reading Series this past Spring.

“After last year’s massive turn out, we are so excited to bring back Broadway in the Park, the biggest celebration of Broadway in North Jersey,” says Producing Artistic Director and Founder Dana Spialter. She continues, “The Broadway talent in SOMA is like none other and we can’t wait for you to see this year’s lineup singing their dream roles!”

All of the performers for the kick-off concert are local to the SOMA area. The full cast includes: Kennedy Caughell (Paradise Square), Dwayne Clark (Shucked), Jennifer Diamond (Ruthless!), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton), Laurel Harris (Jagged Little Pill), Jeremy Jordan (Newsies), Kara Lindsay (Wicked), Rob Marnell (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical), Kevin Massey (Wicked), Manu Narayan (Company), Zal Owen (Harmony), Charlie Pollock (Pretty Woman), Libby Servais (Wicked), Ashley Spencer (Rock of Ages), and Stephan Stubbins (Mary Poppins). Musical direction will be by Louis Danowsky, also a Jersey resident.

EVENT DETAILS

SOMA Stage’s launch concert will be presented in partnership with Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture as a free town event on Monday, September 4th (Labor Day) at 4:30pm at the Memorial Park Amphitheater in Maplewood, NJ. In the event of rain, the concert will take place at The Woodland in Maplewood.

There is a suggested donation of $15 per person which will go directly to future programming presented by SOMA Stage.