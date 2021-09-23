Jennifer Nettles Will Join WAITRESS on Broadway as Jenna

The Ethel Barrymore Theatre will soon be opening up with a new leading lady. BroadwayWorld has learned that Jennifer Nettles will take over in the role of 'Jenna' in Waitress on Broadway starting October 19. Sara Bareilles will play her final performance on October 17. Nettles will begin performances on October 19, and play the role through November 24.

Maiesha McQueen (Waitress 1st National Tour) and Ashley Blanchet (Frozen) are set to join the cast on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 as Becky and Dawn respectively. Charity Angél Dawson and Caitlin Houlahan will play their final performance on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Waitress is scheduled to conclude its limited Broadway run on January 9, 2022.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy Winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.