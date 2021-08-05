Jennifer Hudson Will Promote RESPECT on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson will appear in the Tuesday, August 10th episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan to promote her role in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.

See the full list of next week's guests below!

Director Liesl Tommy makes her feature film debut with Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson as legendary singer Aretha Franklin.

See it only in theaters on August 13, 2021; watch the trailer below.

The cast also includes Forest Whitaker as C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Audra McDonald as Barbara Franklin, Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler, Tituss Burgess as Reverend Dr. James Cleveland, Kimberly Scott as Mama Franklin, Saycon Sengbloh as Erma Franklin, Hailey Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin, Heather Headley as Clara Ward, Skye Dakota Turner as Young Aretha Franklin, Tate Donovan as John Hammond, and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington.

Tommy is the first Black woman ever nominated for a Tony award for Best Direction of a Play in 2016 for Eclipsed, and is an Associate Artist at the Berkeley Rep and an Artist Trustee with The Sundance Institute's Board of Trustees.

With a story by CALLIE KHOURI (Oscar® winner for Writing, Thelma & Louise) and i??Tracey Scott Wilson, and screenplay written by Tracey Scott Wilson. Wilson and Tommy have worked together creatively since the 2009 play The Good Negro written by Wilson, directed by Tommy at The Public Theatre. Wilson was a writer on FX's The Americans which garnered her a Peabody Award as well as Emmy® and WGA Award nominations.

Live With Kelly and Ryan Guests - August 9-13

Monday, Aug. 9 - Ali Wentworth joins Ryan as co-host for the day. The hosts chat with comedian Whitney Cummings about her upcoming "Touch Me Tour." Chef MELBA WILSON of Melba's Restaurant in Harlem demonstrates how to make her delicious Chicken Perlo to kick off "Live's Back in Business: Restaurant Food Made Easy" week, a series focused on local NYC chefs and how to make their incredible recipes at home! Plus, we'll meet a 13-year-old boy who saved his mother from two separate strokes in another edition of "Live's Good News."

Tuesday, Aug. 10 - Ali Wentworth once again joins Ryan as co-host. Ryan and Ali interview superstar Jennifer Hudson about her starring role in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, "Respect." Additionally, "Live's Back in Business: Restaurant Food Made Easy" week continues with a recipe for baked halibut from chef Eric Ripert of Le Bernardin. And 17-year-old JORDAN HAROUCHE, inventor of the accessible "J-Zip" shirts that aid recovering cancer patients, will be featured in another edition of "Live's Good News."

Wednesday, Aug. 11 - Ali Wentworth is back to co-host with Ryan. Actress Sanaa Lathan talks with Ryan and Ali about the new Netflix series "Hit and Run," and chef MARIA LOI of Loi Estiatorio prepares an arugula and zucchini salad in another edition of "Live's Back in Business: Restaurant Food Made Easy." Also, "Live's Good News" is back with BENNETT KEDROSKY, teenage creator of the @CalFireBot Twitter account that alerts California residents of nearby wildfires in real-time.

Thursday, Aug. 12 - Comedian SEBASTIAN MANISCALO joins Ryan as co-host for the day. The hosts get an update on New York City's Shakespeare in the Park from "This is Us" actress Susan Kelechi Watson. Plus, chef ANTHONY SCOTTO of Fresco by Scotto in NYC is live in-studio with one of his delicious recipes to wrap up "Live's Back in Business: Restaurant Food Made Easy" week, and country singer Billy Ray Cyrus and FIREROSE perform their new single, "New Day."

Friday, Aug. 13 - Ryan and guest co-host Ali Wentworth interview actress Julianne Moore about the new movie "Lisey's Story," and actress Holly Robinson Peete discusses her role on the ABC comedy "American Housewife." Also, the hosts make TikTok's viral "whipped coffee," and MEAGHAN MURPHY shares some outdoor backyard cleaning hacks.