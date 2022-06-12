Jennifer Hudson Achieves EGOT Status With Best Musical Win for A Strange Loop

Click Here for More Articles on A Strange Loop

Actress and Singer Jennifer Hudson has just earned herself EGOT status with A Strange Loop's Best Musical win at the Tony Awards!

Jennifer Hudson is a producer for Michael R. Jackson's Tony-winning A Strange Loop, with the likes of RuPaul Charles, Alan Cumming, Billy Porter, and more. She won an Oscar for her role in Dreamgirls and a Daytime Emmy for Baba Yaga, and two Grammys for The Color Purple, and her self-titled album.

This makes her just the 17th person in history to win an Emmy, a Grammy, an Academy Award and a Tony Award, along with Whoopi Goldberg and John Legend, who also earned EGOT status as Tony theatrical producers.