Jennifer Cody Writes Touching Blog About Life Without Live Theatre- 'I Am Scared'

Cody discusses her fears and hopes in a recent blog post, titled What I Used To Do For Love.

"I am scared. I have been a Broadway performer for over 25 years and have proudly danced in the chorus of 9 Broadway shows and multiple shows off Broadway. At 5'0 tall, my dreams of becoming a Broadway dancer may have seemed crazy. But, it was everything to me. Every choice that I made was to achieve that dream. The business has always been one of ups and downs. It is heartbreaking and thrilling; often at the same time. At no point did I ever anticipate that all the work would be swept away in an instant. I wonder if I would have spent more time appreciating the joy that I felt doing my last show had I know that it could be my last show ever. I am panicked that I am not prepared to do anything else."

"We know that what we do and how we do it will change forever. What has been so much a part of who I am, my constant, is now "the unknown". So, we wait. We are not the single name stars that you know. We are not the legends that are in the headlines. So, please, when the "We're Back" stories start and the "It's Over" banners are waving, let's not forget those who may still be waiting and hoping- the chorus. Please do not ask us "What is your plan B?" This is it. This is what we do. This is who we are. We will be in the wings waiting to make our entrance."

Jennifer Cody has performed on Broadway in A Christmas Story, Shrek, Pajama Game (original revival company), Taboo (original company), Urinetown the Musical (original company), Seussical the Musical (original company), Beauty and The Beast, Grease, Cats and more. Her voice can be heard on many cartoons including her award winning role as Charlotte La Bouff in Disney's The Princess and The Frog in which she received the Annie Award (Voice Over Oscar).

