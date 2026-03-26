Jenn Colella, Santino Fontana and More to Perform RUMOURS at Symphony Space

Symphony Space has revealed the lineup of Broadway stars performing A Gala Celebration of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours. The Gala Celebration of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours takes place Monday, April 13, at 8pm, nearly 50 years after the album’s 1977 release, when it became the fastest-selling album of all time.

Among the artists interpreting Rumours’ songs at Symphony Space—including instantly-recognizable hits such as “Don’t Stop,” “Dreams,” “You Make Loving Fun,” and “Go Your Own Way”—are Blu Allen (MJ the Musical), Jenn Colella (Suffs), Bobby Conte (The Who’s Tommy), Hannah Cruz (Chess), Nikki Renée Daniels (Once Upon a Mattress), Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Keirsten Hodgens (Six), Mariah Lyttle (Bad Cinderella), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!), Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along), Zachary Noah Piser (Redwood), Rashidra Scott (Sunset Boulevard), and others to be announced.

Twenty-nine time Emmy recipient Annette Jolles and accomplished Broadway and West End music director Joel Fram return to produce and direct the concert, with Ben Cohn (music director and conductor of Death Becomes Her, and previously of Dear Evan Hansen and Once Upon a One More Time) serving as music director.

A Gala Celebration of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours takes place at Symphony Space, located at 2537 Broadway. Concert-only tickets are available for $100 and up, with gala tickets, which include a pre-show party at 6pm, starting at $1,000.