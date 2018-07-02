Jelani Alladin, Corey Cott, Ben Fankhauser, and More Join BROADWAY SINGS: UNPLUGGED Series at The Green Room 42

This August, the acclaimed concert series Broadway Sings will begin a one-year residency at The Green Room 42 presenting the spin-off Broadway Sings: Unplugged. The series will feature acoustic, "unplugged" versions of the brand new arrangements that were written for the original series, which continues four times a year at the Highline Ballroom.

The series will feature Broadway favorites including Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Corey Cott (Bandstand), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Amber Iman(Shuffle Along), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Tiffany Mann (Waitress), and Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture).

Eight different Broadway performers will sing in one show per month on Monday nights, at 7:00 and 9:30. The schedule of artists is below; specific dates can be found on The Green Room 42 website.

The concerts will be produced by creator Corey Mach and music directed/orchestrated by Joshua Stephen Kartes. More information about the new series can be found on the Broadway Sings website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

Tickets are now on sale for the first concert, Unplugged: Whitney Houston, and can be purchased at http://onfournyc.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside the YOTEL on the fourth floor. Tickets are $20-$60. There is no drink minimum. All ages welcome. All performers are subject to change.

The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentine's day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley, Telly Leung, Josh Groban, Eva Noblezada, Lillias White, James Snyder, The Skivvies (Lauren Molina & Nick Cearley), Matt Doyle, Constantine Maroulis, and many more. Located on the fourth floor of YOTEL NYC, The Green Room 42 boasts a funky new vibe, and no food or beverage minimum-- opening up the cabaret industry to an affordable, relaxed atmosphere, perfect for theatre people and theatre fans alike.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You