Jean Johnson Releases New Children's Book RYNNIE ROO'S ADVENTURES ARKANSAS

Jean Johnson, author of the beloved Rynnie Roo's Adventures series, has announced the release of the fourth installment, Rynnie Roo's Adventures Arkansas. This captivating children's book, published on December 10, 2023, promises to transport young readers on an exciting journey filled with discovery and educational fun.

In this latest adventure, Rynnie Roo and her trusty companion Tator Tot set their sights on Arkansas, where diamonds, hogs, and dinosaurs await. Jean Johnson weaves a delightful tale that not only captivates young minds but also sparks a genuine interest in learning about the world around us.

Rynnie Roo, the adventurous Kangaroo, invites young readers to join her in exploring the wonders of Arkansas. Through the vivid narrative, children will not only expand their vocabulary but also gain valuable knowledge about different states and animals. Learning becomes an exciting adventure as Rynnie Roo encourages children to engage their minds and foster a love for exploration.

About the Author:

Jean Johnson, a native of the Yucatan Jungle in Mexico, brings a unique perspective to her storytelling. As the youngest of five children, Jean draws inspiration from her upbringing and values of friendship, family, and harmony. With 28 years of marriage, three grown children, and two grandchildren, Jean infuses her stories with the joy found in embracing these essential values.

About the Series:

The Rynnie Roo's Adventures series features the lovable Kangaroo, Rynnie Roo, who embarks on exciting journeys, makes new friends, and learns fascinating things. Through these adventures, children are encouraged to grow their vocabulary, expand their knowledge, and develop a curiosity about the world. For more information about this series and the books in it visit http://www.RynnieRoo.com

Rynnie Roo's Adventures Arkansas is now available for purchase in both print and ebook formats on Amazon, where readers can immerse themselves in this educational and entertaining journey.

https://www.amazon.com/Rynnie-Roos-Adventures-Arkansas-advetnures-ebook/dp/B0CPXLCTGM