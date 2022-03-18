Jazz at Lincoln Center Announces New Dates for 2022 Jack Rudin Jazz Championship

Following the competition's postponement due to the Omicron surge in January, Jazz at Lincoln Center has announced the rescheduled dates for the second annual Jack Rudin Jazz Championship, a two-day invitational competition featuring ensembles from ten of the most well-regarded university jazz programs in the country. For the first time since March 2020, students will perform publicly on the Rose Theater stage for Jazz at Lincoln Center's Jack Rudin Jazz Championship, set to take place on April 19-20, 2022 throughout Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center, located on Broadway at 60th Street, New York, NY.

Although Jazz at Lincoln Center's hall was temporarily dark to audiences from March 2020 until the organization reopened on November 18, 2021, Jazz at Lincoln Center continued to provide resources for cultural nourishment and comfort in these uncertain times. The organization made more than 1000 digital programs available-including education programs Essentially Ellington, WeBop, Swing University, Summer Jazz Academy, and new programs including A Closer Listen and Inside the Score-to reach people all over the world and bring the healing power of jazz music into homes and communities. Spring 2022 marks the in-person return of both the Jack Rudin Jazz Championship and Essentially Ellington two weeks later, bringing live student performances and competition back to Rose Theater.

Ensembles competing in the 2022 Jack Rudin Jazz Championship hail from the following colleges and universities: Brigham Young University (Provo, UT), California State University, Fullerton (Fullerton, CA), Indiana University Jacobs School of Music (Bloomington, IN), Michigan State University College of Music (East Lansing, MI), North Carolina Central University (Durham, NC), Temple University (Philadelphia, PA), University of Kansas (Lawrence, KS), University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (Cincinnati, OH), University of Nevada, Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV), and University of North Carolina Greensboro (Greensboro, NC).

2022 JACK RUDIN JAZZ CHAMPIONSHIP TICKETED & LIVESTREAM EVENTS:

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

7:00 p.m.: Combo Showcase (Appel Room)

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Competition Part I (Rose Theater)

1:30-3:30 p.m.: Competition Part II (Rose Theater)

7:30 p.m.: Final Concert (Final round of competition, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra performance, Awards Ceremony) (Rose Theater)

The Jack Rudin Jazz Championship honors the legacy of Jack Rudin, longtime supporter of Jazz at Lincoln Center, and his founding support for Essentially Ellington, the organization's signature transformative education program. Launched in 2020, right before the pandemic, the Jack Rudin Jazz Championship provides participating ensembles with quality literature and a forum for celebrating excellence and achievement, while introducing higher education to Jazz at Lincoln Center's education methodology and philosophy-extending JALC's educational mission into the sphere of professional development for the next generation of leading jazz artists.

The Jack Rudin Jazz Championship competition events will include a combo showcase in The Appel Room, an initial round of competition performances, and a final concert in Rose Theater featuring a performance by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra as well as the final competition, with a second round of competition performances by the three top-placing bands, followed by an awards ceremony and announcement of the band taking top honors. The ensembles will also participate in rehearsals and workshops throughout Rose Hall over the course of the competition.

The 2022 Jack Rudin Jazz Championship will be judged by a panel of leading jazz performers, composers, and educators: Ayn Inserto, Carlos Henriquez, Jeff Hamilton, Randy Brecker, and Jazz at Lincoln Center Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis.

Marsalis says of the competition's namesake, "Jack Rudin loved the music and believed in education. He believed in equal education for everyone and continued to support his high school, both financially and personally, for years after he had graduated. He was the first supporter for our Essentially Ellington Competition & Festival which is now in its 27th year, and we are proud to continue to honor him through this collegiate competition."

Marsalis continues, "It's an honor and privilege to welcome the finest collegiate students and educators from around the country to the House of Swing. Through workshops, performances, and collegial competition, the experience will exemplify the fellowship and community that is the hallmark of jazz. In these divided times, our arts exist to call us home to our greatest historic achievements and our highest aspirations."

Jazz at Lincoln Center Vice President of Education, Todd Stoll, says, "These ten bands represent the highest level of achievement in our music by young people."

A longtime supporter of Jazz at Lincoln Center, Jack Rudin and his beloved wife Susan have been steadfast in their commitment to jazz and Jazz at Lincoln Center's mission. The Rudins understood very early on the value and importance of educating youth about this important American art form-jazz. Jack was all about education for young people, particularly those who were disadvantaged. In 2012, the Rudins generously endowed Jazz at Lincoln Center's national Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Program, the first of our programs to be endowed.

Jazz at Lincoln Center serves the largest jazz education program network in the world, and its initiatives are based on the organization's 34-year history of education in jazz performance and appreciation. Goals of each program are for students to gain insight into American vernacular music and jazz, learn the communal history of jazz in a sociopolitical context, receive guidance on how to better communicate personal objectives, and gain awareness of the mission of jazz musicians today building on the aspirations laid by earlier generations.

For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit 2022.jazz.org/jrjc.

Health and Safety Guidelines

We believe in the power of music to uplift, inspire, and create a sense of community and we are committed to employing all measures to ensure your safety as well as the safety of our artists and staff when visiting or working in the House of Swing.

Jazz at Lincoln Center requires proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a prerequisite to entering, visiting, and working in its facilities.

Beginning March 1, 2022, Jazz at Lincoln Center will require proof of a Covid booster shot for all those eligible in accordance with CDC guidelines.

We know that some people are not yet eligible to receive a booster because not enough time has passed since their most recent vaccination. For those people, two weeks must have passed since their second dose in a two-dose vaccine series, or two weeks must have passed since receiving a single-dose vaccine, in order to enter the facility. Once a person becomes eligible for a booster, the booster will then be required for access.

For those that have recently become eligible, we will allow a two-week grace period for access to the facility. After the two weeks have passed, entry will not be allowed until the booster has been received. Recipients of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines become eligible for a booster five months after their second dose, and recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine become eligible two months after their single dose. Learn more about booster eligibility per the CDC here.

A few important reminders:

Vaccines are now available for children ages 5-11, and fully vaccinated children are welcome at Jazz at Lincoln Center two weeks after they have received their final dose. Photo ID for children under 12 will not be required if they are accompanied by parents/guardians with valid photo ID.

Negative Covid tests for audience members, including children, will not be accepted as an alternative to vaccination proof.

You can learn more below (or click this link) about approved vaccines, booster requirements, and required face masks, as well as displaying proof of COVID-19 vaccination and booster for entry, including Health Pass by CLEAR, Excelsior Pass, and the NYC COVID Safe App.

In recognition of the great uncertainty created by the current health situation, we have expanded our exchange and refund policy to be as flexible and accommodating as possible. Find more details here.

Ticket Information

Note: Hot Seats-$10 seats for each Rose Theater performance (excluding Jazz for Young People® concerts and other performances as specified) and select performances in The Appel Room-are available for purchase by the general public on the Wednesday prior to each performance. Tickets are subject to availability; please call 212-258-9877 for available Hot Seats performance dates.

Hot Seats are available only in person at the Box Office, with a maximum of two tickets per person. Jazz at Lincoln Center's Hot Seats Ticket Discount Program is supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

*Please note that a $3.50 Jazz at Lincoln Center Facility Fee applies to ALL ticket purchases, with the exception of $10 Hot Seats. A $7 handling fee also applies when purchasing tickets from CenterCharge or when purchasing tickets online via jazz.org.

All single tickets for The Appel Room and Rose Theater can be purchased through jazz.org 24 hours a day or through CenterCharge at 212-721-6500, open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased at the Jazz at Lincoln Center Box Office, located on Broadway at 60th Street, ground floor.

Box Office hours:

Monday-Friday: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

No weekend hours except on performance days.

Center Charge hours:

Monday-Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

On the day of the concert premiere, livestream ticket holders will have access to the broadcast through a private password protected webpage link shared via email.

Each ticket purchase helps support Jazz at Lincoln Center.

To learn more about becoming a member, visit jazz.org/membership.

Additional information may be found at jazz.org.

Facebook: facebook.com/jazzatlincolncenter | Twitter: @jazzdotorg | Instagram: @jazzdotorg | YouTube: youtube.com/jalc | Livestream: jazz.org/live