Jazz Power Initiative and WBGO Radio to Present New Partnership to Promote Jazz Education

Jazz Power Initiative and WBGO Radio are partnering in support of their shared commitment to "curate, preserve, present, and teach jazz as a living force for personal growth, community connection, and cultural understanding."

This partnership will connect the Upper Manhattan communities served by JPI-Harlem, Washington Heights, and Inwood-with New Jersey, especially Newark, where WBGO is based, and extend their reach globally.

Together, these two publicly funded arts and culture institutions do the important work of preserving this musical genre rooted in African American tradition, and often referred to as "America's Classical Music."

For over four decades, WBGO has preserved and promoted jazz music and culture. Since 2004, Jazz Power Initiative has developed young musicians and fostered their creative growth. Together, both organizations have introduced thousands to jazz pioneers and legends, while providing emerging artists with opportunities to perform and connect with audiences.

The partnership will launch in April with joint initiatives to engage both organizations' audiences and ensure that jazz continues to unite the global community through its improvisational spirit.