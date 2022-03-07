Jazz Choreography Enterprises Announces The April 2022 JCE Jazz Dance Project 

Jazz Choreography Enterprises, Inc., presents The JCE Jazz Dance Project on April 23-24th, 2022, celebrating 15 years of its semiannual dance concert devoted exclusively to jazz.

This year, they will be presenting works by Jess LeProtto, So You Think You Can Dance alum and Broadway dancer who recently danced in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story; Jeff Davis, Director and Choreographer of The Gunfighter Meets his Match; Ashley Carter and Vanessa Martínez de Baños, co-Directors of DoubleTake Dance; and many other well-known jazz dance choreographers. Through this in-person show, people of all ages can enjoy a variety of different jazz styles and see first-hand JCE's mission to promote the creation of original jazz dance in concert form.

Since 2007, Artistic Directors Marian Hyun and Merete Muenter have presented 149 emerging and established choreographers and 1109 dancers from the U.S., Japan, South Africa, and Europe. Not only has JCE supported jazz choreographers over the past 15 years, but they have worked to make jazz dance education accessible for people of all levels and ages. The performances will be presented at The KnJ Theater at Peridance. The theater is located at 126 East 13th Street.

Purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jce-jazz-dance-project-tickets-237891408607

For the theater!s COVID policy and other information: https://www.jazzchoreography.com

Featured Choreographers Include:

Ashley Carter Teresa Perez Ceccon Arthur Cuadros

Jeff Davis

Danielle Diniz Tony Fraser Jess LeProtto

Kayhla Lewis

Fatima Logan-Alston Cat Manturuk

Austin Marquez

Vanessa Martínez de Baños Spencer Pond

Jaime Shannon