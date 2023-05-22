Jay Michaels to Speak At TheatreMakers Studio This Week

The event will take place on May 24.

Jay Michaels, a producer/executive with a specialty in communications and promotion, will host a free webinar discussing the do's and don't of theatrical production - primarily the don'ts. "Everything works ... once," says the 40 veteran of theatre and film, "let's discuss whether you should try them again," he says with an enigmatic smile.

Mr. Michaels - an award-winning director and producer - has been a member of the arts & entertainment industry since the early 80s. His acclaimed series of wildly successful Shakespeare productions utilizing unique production schemes put him solidly in the New York theatre scene. As Event Producer: the Drama Desk Award-winning American Theatre Exchange and Broadway productions: Guys & Dolls (1992), Damn Yankees (1994) The Vagina Monologues starring Eve Ensler (2003) and Beginnings (2017) plus live events featuring James Earl Jones, David Canary, Tovah Feldshuh, Vera Wang, Jon Stewart, Heather Headley, Daryl Roth, Barry Weissler, Bill Oberst, Jr. and Hillary Clinton. As a National Tour Manager: Cats, Edwin Drood, LES MISERABLES. His boutique promotional firm, Jay Michaels Communications/Channel I creates visibility through an internal multi-level platform of content driven print and TV programs for independent artists and their productions in New York and nationally. Under the banner of JMC, he created visibility for more than 300 productions in New York City and led the promotional teams for most of NY's leading theatre festivals including MITF, Planet Connections, DUAF, Spotlight, Fresh Fruit Festival, as well as individual productions at festivals including The Fringe, FRIGID, Broadway Bound, and others. Michaels is also a commentator for Channel I Television, the FearCon Network, The Boston Sci-Fi Channel, and other programs.

PRESSING MATTERS: WHAT NOT TO DO WHEN PROMOTING YOUR SHOW WITH Jay Michaels, Wednesday, May 24th at 7:00pm EDT / 4:00pm PDT REGISTER FOR FREE HERE



