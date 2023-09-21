Jay Campbell, Cello and Conor Hanick, Piano Come to 92NY in October

The 92nd Street Y, New York presents Jay Campbell, cello and Conor Hanick, piano on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center. Online streaming will also be available for 72 hours following the performance. Tickets start at $25 and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2265353®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.92ny.org%2Fevent%2Fjay-campbell-and-conor-hanick?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Two new music luminaries - cellist Jay Campbell and pianist Conor Hanick - perform the world premiere of the latest work in Marcos Balter's Three Enigmas. Campbell and Hanick premiered Kerning, the first of three interconnected works in this 92NY commission, at 92NY in February 2020. The duo reprises the evocative, achingly beautiful Kerning - inspired by the graphic design term for adjusting letter and line spacing - before premiering the newest chapter in Balter's Three Enigmas, along with performances of Debussy and Poulenc's masterful cello sonatas.

Debussy, Cello Sonata in D Minor, L. 144

Marcos Balter, Kerning from Three Enigmas

Marcos Balter, New Work from Three Enigmas (world premiere; 92NY commission)

Poulenc, Sonata for Cello and Piano, FP 143

This concert is under 90 minutes and will be performed without intermission. Meet the artists in the hall's lounge following the performance.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Jay Campbell is a cellist who actively explores a wide range of creative music. Approaching both old and new music with the same curiosity and commitment, his performances have been called "electrifying" by the New York Times and "gentle, poignant, and deeply moving" by the Washington Post.

The only musician ever to receive two Avery Fisher Career Grants - in 2016 as a soloist, and again in 2019 as a member of the JACK Quartet - Campbell made his concerto debut with the New York Philharmonic in 2013. In 2016, he worked with Alan Gilbert as the artistic director for Ligeti Forward, part of the New York Philharmonic Biennale at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the following year, he became an Artist-in-Residence at the Lucerne Festival along with frequent collaborator violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja, where he gave the premiere of Luca Francesconi's cello concerto Das Ding Singt. In 2018, performing with Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, he appeared at the Berlin Philharmonie. He has recorded the concertos of George Perle and Marc-Andre Dalbavie with the Seattle Symphony, in addition to his work with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and in 2022, he returned to the Los Angeles Philharmonic as curator and cellist for his second Green Umbrella concert, premiering two concertos by Wadada Leo Smith and inti figgis-vizueta. In the coming year, he will premiere a new concerto, Reverdecer, by Andreia Pinto-Correia with the Gulbenkian Orchestra in Portugal, as well as in Brazil with the Orquestra Sinfonica do Estado de Sao Paulo.

Campbell's primary artistic interest is collaborating with creative modern composers, working with musicians including Catherine Lamb, John Luther Adams, Marcos Balter, Tyshawn Sorey, among others. His close association with John Zorn resulted in Hen to Pan (2015) and Azoth (2020), two discs of new works for cello. Deeply committed as a chamber musician, he is the cellist of the JACK Quartet, one third of the Junction Trio alongside violinist Stefan Jackiw and pianist Conrad Tao, and a member of the multidisciplinary collective AMOC.

Pianist Conor Hanick is regarded as one of his generation's most inquisitive interpreters of music new and old whose "technical refinement, color, crispness and wondrous variety of articulation benefit works by any master," according to the New York Times. Hanick has performed with the San Francisco Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Alabama Symphony, Orchestra Iowa, the Boston Modern Orchestra Project, New York Philharmonic, Elbphilharmonie, De Singel, Caramoor, Cal Performances, Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, the Park Avenue Armory, presented at the Gilmore Festival, and has worked with acclaimed conductors including Esa-Pekka Salonen, Ludovic Morlot, Alan Gilbert, and David Robertson.

A fierce advocate for the music of today, Hanick has premiered over 200 pieces and collaborated with veteran composers like Pierre Boulez, Kaija Saariaho, and Steve Reich, as well as some of the leading composers of his generation, including Nico Muhly, Caroline Shaw, Tyshawn Sorey, Samuel Carl Adams, and Anthony Cheung. This season, Hanick will be performing recitals across the U.S. and Europe, including performances with Julia Bullock, Jay Campbell, Joshua Roman, Seth Parker Woods, AMOC (American Modern Opera Company), and the Takt Trio. Some of these performances include Hanick's San Francisco Performances debut at Herbst Theater, joining Sandbox Percussion at 92NY, the Aix-en-Provence Festival, and, as part of the California Festival in Ojai, he will perform a new set of piano etudes by Samuel Carl Adams, whose piano concerto No Such Spring Hanick premiered last year to wide acclaim with the San Francisco Symphony and Esa-Pekka Salonen.

Hanick is the director of Solo Piano at the Music Academy of the West and serves on the faculty of The Juilliard School, Mannes College, and the CUNY Graduate Center.

2023/24 Tisch Music Season

Working within 92NY's 150th Anniversary theme, Inspired by the Past, Transforming for the Future, 92NY's Vice President, Tisch Music's Amy Lam has curated a season featuring newly commissioned works and premieres and artist-driven programs that reference the history of 92NY, the artists themselves, and music more broadly. Some of the featured works at 92NY include the world premiere of a new, interdisciplinary project by Cécile McLorin Salvant, in which Salvant mines her classical music training to transform Baroque songs through a jazz-focused lens, the New York premiere of Damien Geter's COTTON, which explores an African American narrative of past and present performed by Denyce Graves and Justin Austin, and a new program from Broadway legend Audra McDonald, who takes the stage with a program inspired by her Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning 30-year career.

Building on the theme of transformation, 11 of this season's 42 concerts will be presented in 92NY's newly renovated and creatively flexible Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center. In its Buttenwieser Hall programs, Tisch Music will continue to expand on-site audience engagement in new and exciting ways. As it continues to build its global audience (having secured approximately 5 million views from 200 countries and all 50 states for its original programming across the institution last year), 92NY will maintain its commitment to making its offerings available globally, with more than 20 events available for streaming and on-demand viewing.

The 2023/24 Tisch Music Season builds on the recent success of its Midsummer MusicFest, launched this year in celebration of 92NY's 150th Anniversary. Consistent with 92NY's anniversary theme, the annual Festival will look back on 92NY's musical history, with 2023's festival inspired by 92NY's role in bringing jazz from small clubs to a concert hall setting. The Season also continues the evolution of Tisch Music's flagship Lyrics & Lyricists series, doubling the American Songbook offerings and focusing on the genre as defined, not only by Broadway, but in the many genres of American music found across the country.

Highlights of the 2023/24 Tisch Music Season include:

Joshua Redman Group release concert of where are we featuring Gabrielle Cavassa

NY premieres of new work by Tyshawn Sorey and COTTON by composer Damien Geter

New York concert debuts of the Isidore String Quartet and pianist Tony Siqi Yun

Pianist Conrad Tao returns to 92NY as part of the global celebration of Rachmaninoff at 150

Ongoing partnerships continue with concerts from the Curtis Institute of Music, the New York Philharmonic, and Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with special guest artists

Art of the Guitar Series with Beijing Guitar Duo, David Russell and Manuel Barrueco

2023/24 Lyrics & Lyricists series celebrating Howard Ashman, Laura Nyro, Stevie Wonder, andSheldon Harnick in a special event led by Ted Sperling honoring the legacy of three-time Tony Award winner and Broadway legend, Jason Robert Brown, featuring a one-night-only appearance.

Expanded American Songbook offerings including exclusive concerts by Audra McDonald, Joshua Henry and Stephanie J. Block

For more information, please visit 92NY.org/Concerts.