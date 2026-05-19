Jason A. Coombs Debuts New Podcast Where the Light Lands- Listen to the First Episode

Host, actor, filmmaker, and pop culture enthusiast Jason A. Coombs officially launches his brand new podcast Where the Light Lands today, Tuesday, May 19. The new series is a collaboration with the Broadway Podcast Network. The debut episode features Rodd Cyrus from the 11 time Tony nominated revival of Ragtime at Lincoln Center.

Where the Light Lands is a heartfelt and engaging interview series spotlighting artists, creatives, and storytellers from across film, television, theater, music, and pop culture. The series explores the journeys behind the art while also diving deep into beloved films, albums, Broadway productions, and defining pop culture moments that continue to shape audiences and artists alike.

“I am such a pop culture lover. Growing up, my friends jokingly called me the pop culture guru, so having a platform where I get to uplift artists and shine a light on art that’s important and that matters is such an honor, especially during the frightening and uncertain times we are currently living in,” says Coombs. “I am so grateful for this opportunity and this collaboration with the Broadway Podcast Network.”

Coombs is a SAG AFTRA actor, filmmaker, entertainment host, BroadwayWorld contributor, and the Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Bridgeport Film Fest. He is also the co-host of Survival Jobs, a podcast that has released more than 150 episodes over the past five years. His acting credits include Saturday Night Live, Mr. Robot, and Tommy on CBS among others. He has also worked as an archival producer on Netflix’s Harry & Meghan and as an associate producer on Season 2 of Disney+’s Light & Magic.

As an interviewer and host, he has previously interviewed artists and entertainers including Wayne Brady, Bernadette Peters, Alicia Keys, Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris, Robin de Jesús, Michael Urie, Frankie Grande, Debbie Allen, and Shonda Rhimes among others. He has also hosted entertainment panels, filmmaker talkbacks, and live discussions centered around storytelling, film, theater, and pop culture.

Episode 1 filmed in the WelcomeToTimesSquare.com studios, features acclaimed performer Rodd Cyrus, currently starring as Harry Houdini in the Tony nominated revival of Ragtime at Lincoln Center. During the conversation, Cyrus discusses bringing the role of Harry Houdini to life in this production, why Ragtime feels especially resonant in today’s world, his experiences working on television sets, and his longtime love of Riverdance.

Additional guests this season include Stephen Cofield Jr. (Harlem, Only Murders in the Building), Morgan Anita Wood (Hamilton on Broadway), Alex Arlotta (creator of Gotta Start Somewhere), and Shannon Lewis, choreographer of Broadway’s Just in Time and longtime collaborator on Saturday Night Live.

Where the Light Lands is now streaming everywhere podcasts are available, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and the Broadway Podcast Network.

For more information, visit: https://wherethelightlandspod.com