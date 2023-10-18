James Rich Pays Tribute To Nat King Cole At 54 Below, November 9

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, is gearing up for a special evening with James Rich (known for Rent, Saturday Night Fever, and Harry Belafonte), who, uncannily, channels the spirit of Nat King Cole in a heartwarming tribute. Following successful appearances in Connecticut, Nova Scotia, and Victoria, B.C., James is set to grace the stage on November 9 at 9:30pm, with a livestream option at 9:45pm ET.

In this intimate showcase, he's taking us on an extraordinary journey, sharing the highs and lows of his creative process in bringing There Was a Boy to life. This compelling new musical offers a close-up look at Nat King Cole as a performer, husband, father, and son. Guided by the skilled hand of director Duane Boutté, this show breathes new life into the timeless classics of The Nat King Cole Show, adding a contemporary twist to beloved songs like "Nature Boy" and "You're Nobody Till Somebody Loves You." Be there to witness a glimpse of what Nat King Cole 2.0 might look like in today's world.

Grammy nominee Matt Falker takes the stage as music director and band leader alongside the incredible James Cammack, known for his work with legends like Darlene Love and Ahmad Jamal, on bass. And, to keep the rhythm alive, the sensational Dave Tedeschi, celebrated for his performances with Postmodern Jukebox, will be on drums. This world-class jazz trio joins James Rich for a captivating evening of music that promises to be an unforgettable experience for all.

James Rich Salutes Nat King Cole plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, November 9 at 9:30 p.m. There is a $25-$35 cover charge ($29-$40 with fees), with Premium tickets available for $60 ($67.50 with fees). Livestream tickets can be purchased for $25 ($28.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click HereClick Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

James Rich is an artist whose career has spanned across the worlds of theater, music, and film. As a seasoned performer, he has a remarkable track record, from touring as a backup singer with Harry Belafonte to the First National Tour of Rent in the role of Benny. His Broadway credits include Saturday Night Fever, where he featured as a Booth Singer, and he's continued his journey through Off

Broadway and regional theaters. With a dynamic vocal presence, he's led bands and orchestras in prominent entertainment hubs from New York to Los Angeles and graced the screens in various national commercials. Beyond the stage and screen, James has made his mark in television, with guest roles in beloved shows like “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “As the World Turns.” Keep an eye out for his leading role in the upcoming romantic comedy short film, Earnestly Yours.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.