James Rich Pays Tribute To Nat King Cole At 54 Below, November 9

This compelling new musical offers a close-up  look at Nat King Cole as a performer, husband, father, and son.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Ran Photo 3 Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger

James Rich Pays Tribute To Nat King Cole At 54 Below, November 9

James Rich Pays Tribute To Nat King Cole At 54 Below, November 9

 

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, is gearing up for a special evening with James Rich (known for  Rent, Saturday Night Fever, and Harry Belafonte), who, uncannily, channels the spirit of Nat King Cole  in a heartwarming tribute. Following successful appearances in Connecticut, Nova Scotia, and Victoria,  B.C., James is set to grace the stage on November 9 at 9:30pm, with a livestream option at 9:45pm ET. 

In this intimate showcase, he's taking us on an extraordinary journey, sharing the highs and lows of his  creative process in bringing There Was a Boy to life. This compelling new musical offers a close-up  look at Nat King Cole as a performer, husband, father, and son. Guided by the skilled hand of director  Duane Boutté, this show breathes new life into the timeless classics of The Nat King Cole Show,  adding a contemporary twist to beloved songs like "Nature Boy" and "You're Nobody Till Somebody  Loves You." Be there to witness a glimpse of what Nat King Cole 2.0 might look like in today's world. 

Grammy nominee Matt Falker takes the stage as music director and band leader alongside the  incredible James Cammack, known for his work with legends like Darlene Love and Ahmad Jamal, on  bass. And, to keep the rhythm alive, the sensational Dave Tedeschi, celebrated for his performances  with Postmodern Jukebox, will be on drums. This world-class jazz trio joins James Rich for a  captivating evening of music that promises to be an unforgettable experience for all. 

James Rich Salutes Nat King Cole plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, November 9  at 9:30 p.m. There is a $25-$35 cover charge ($29-$40 with fees), with Premium tickets available for  $60 ($67.50 with fees). Livestream tickets can be purchased for $25 ($28.50 with fees). There is  a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click HereClick Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646)  476-3551. 

James Rich is an artist whose career has spanned across the worlds of theater, music, and film. As a  seasoned performer, he has a remarkable track record, from touring as a backup singer with Harry  Belafonte to the First National Tour of Rent in the role of Benny. His Broadway credits include Saturday  Night Fever, where he featured as a Booth Singer, and he's continued his journey through Off 

Broadway and regional theaters. With a dynamic vocal presence, he's led bands and orchestras in  prominent entertainment hubs from New York to Los Angeles and graced the screens in various  national commercials. Beyond the stage and screen, James has made his mark in television, with  guest roles in beloved shows like “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “As the World Turns.” Keep an eye  out for his leading role in the upcoming romantic comedy short film, Earnestly Yours. 

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure  safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can  be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New  York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies  may be adjusted as is appropriate.  

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit  organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while  growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing  unparalleled audience experiences. 

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both  established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but  also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand  venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic,  lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers,  musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and  develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives  Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their  relationship and understanding of their talent.  

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing  engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance.  Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new  musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these  activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography. 

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and  information at 54below.org




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos & Video: HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection Photo
Photos & Video: HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the cast of HADESTOWN in Washington DC. Explore photos and video footage of the acclaimed Broadway musical, as it is formally added to the Library of Congress Collection.

2
BURN – A FOLK MUSICAL Will get Concert Presentation at The Cutting Room Photo
BURN – A FOLK MUSICAL Will get Concert Presentation at The Cutting Room

Burn – A Folk Musical by Mason Emmert and Patrick Deane Greeley will get a concert presentation at The Cutting Room on Monday, October 23, 2023. Leading the audience through an entertaining evening of their folk/country score, Mason and Patrick will play songs from the show with a number of Broadway guests. 

3
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Shop merch and souvenirs from Harmony in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Take a look at items including the Piano Key Hoodie, the Logo Cap, and more below.

4
Tickets to WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now Photo
Tickets to WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now

Tickets to see Waitress the Musical in movie theaters are now available. The spirited and visually stunning footage from the hit musical production, which also features Bareilles in the leading role, was captured live on stage in 2021 during the musical’s reprise run on Broadway.

More Hot Stories For You

BURN – A FOLK MUSICAL Will get Concert Presentation at The Cutting RoomBURN – A FOLK MUSICAL Will get Concert Presentation at The Cutting Room
Special Exhibit SIX: THE ROYAL GALLERY to Open at The Museum of BroadwaySpecial Exhibit SIX: THE ROYAL GALLERY to Open at The Museum of Broadway
Photos: See New Images of the 20th Anniversary Cast of WICKEDPhotos: See New Images of the 20th Anniversary Cast of WICKED
WICKED to Present 20th Anniversary Events Including a GOOD MORNING AMERICA Performance, a Block Party & MoreWICKED to Present 20th Anniversary Events Including a GOOD MORNING AMERICA Performance, a Block Party & More

Videos

Photos & HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection Video
Photos & HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection
Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger' Video
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
& JULIET
Ticket Central DAPHNE
THE COTTAGE
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You